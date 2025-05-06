Voters are clear: this economy belongs to Donald Trump





Donald Trump lives here and now. Artist of performance at the base, the president has made his way through eight decades to often contradictory verdicts: bankruptcies and divorces paired with the White House and an improbable return.

But here is the thing about this approach to devil's life: she can reward the present hedonist, but he does not take into account the inevitable future. Immediate incitement and gain at the bottom of the course are often incompatible and the inheritances are not launched in a short time. In addition to this, negative results tend to dwell longer in public mind than positive results.

This is why the game that Trump plays with the economy is so abjeically dangerous for his inheritance. When the DOW opened its doors on Monday, it was prohibited at some 6% of Trumps the first full day of officer and was an improvement compared to last month. The markets were shaken by the pure uncertainty that is unleashed from this White House while threatening a pricing diet on board in the world, targeting China with even higher import taxes that it has now evaporated can evaporate in a short time and has gripped trade agreements this week with other nations. The tumult has left the economy in disorders and the Americans notice.

This explains why he continues to blame Joe Biden for all the economic problems of the country, even if the idea that his predecessor is at fault becomes more absurd from each passing day.

Last week, after the Trumps trade department published a report showing that the US economy decreased in the first three months of the year before Trump sparked the Taunntsstrump rate took no responsibility. It's Biden, and you can even say that the next quarter is somehow Biden, he said at a meeting of the cabinet.

At other times, he seems to be content to blame the president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, although this did not move from the needle either.

But the concerns of a recession increase and the best efforts to dodge responsibility apparently do not work.

I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are Biden's economy, he told Meet The Press on Friday. Questioned by the moderator Kristen Welker if he was ready to send the economy in a recession as part of a longer -term solution, he dodged. Listen, yes, it's okay, ok, he said. What we have said is a transition period. I think I was going to do in a fantastic way. When asked if a recession arrived, Trump seemed indifferent: anything can happen.

References do not come out of nowhere. They are often the by-product of a confidence of trembling consumers and increasing anxieties, whether these feelings are justified or not. Currently, consumer confidence is lower than that even during the great recession, and frightened consumers mean consumers away. Their dollar feeds around 70 cents of each dollar in the economy and, at the moment, they were keeping their wallets closed.

To listen to the voters, they put this downright on Trump in a way that they have never had before. Take the latest NPR-PBS-Marist survey: 60% of Americans said that the current economic situation is the result of Trumps policies. Compare the same results of the surveys at this stage of the first mandate of Barack Obamas, when he took only 14% of voters in the midst of a full -fledged recession.

Trump likes to launch like an all-powerful master of the universe, a Titan who can fold reality to his whims. A masterful seller, he convinced the legions of Americans of this false reality. But these same Americans look around and see fairly dark truths fixing them while stocks flow, the supply chains are starting to weaken and prices continue to increase. They are worried and are looking for someone to blame. If Trump wants to be the omnipotent colossus, then he must also be the guilty party when the Americans want to find a ship for their discomfort. Trump wanted the Grand Prix to come back. Now he has to wear it for a second quarter.

