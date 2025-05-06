Politics
Ukrainian drones attack Moscow, interrupting flights before the major military parade
Cnn
–
Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow for the second consecutive night, interrupting thefts in four airports in the Russian capital and more than a dozen further when it is preparing to welcome a large military parade which should be followed by world leaders, including Chinas Xi Jinping.
The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, said in a telegram on Tuesday that at least 19 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed on their approach to the capital during the night, one night after the Russian aerial defenses killed four drones near the city.
There was no immediate report of serious damage or victims, but the debris of slaughtered drones fell on a major highway, said Sobyanin. Thefts were suspended as a security precaution in four of the capital airports, according to the Russian aviation authorities.
The devices launched in Moscow were one of 105 Ukrainian drones intercepted across Russia during the night, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.
The last Ukrainian attack on the Russian capital comes before Xis arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a three -day state visit, in which the Chinese chief will participate in Fridays on May 9 of victory day celebrations, according to a kremlin statement on Sunday.
The president of the Brazils, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, president of Vietnam at the LAM and the Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko are among the other leaders who should attend.
Victory day is the most important day of the Russian calendar of President Vladimir Poutines, as he has long used it to reach the support of the public and demonstrate the country's military prowess.
Thousands of people are expected to align the streets of Moscow on Friday in a patriotism exhibition marking the role of Soviet unions by beating Nazi Germany and commemorating more than 25 million Soviet soldiers and deceased civilians during the Second World War.
The Russian authorities have already launched celebrations planned in certain parts of the country a few hours after the Ukrainian salvo overnight. In the south, there will be no victory parade in Sébastopol, occupied Crimea or in the city of Krasnador, according to local governors.
Mikhail Razvozhaev, the chief of Sébastopol supported by Russia, announced that the commemorations have been canceled for security reasons, in a decision mandated by the Russian Ministry of Defense. Likewise, Kuban Veniamin Kondratyev, the chief of Krasnador, warned that such celebrations have posed a great risk.
An air threat is announced almost every evening. Of course, we cannot risk residents of Krasnodar, those who come to the parade, participants in the parade, said Kondratyev.
Last month, Putin declared a three-day unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine to coincide with the celebrations of May 9 on the basis of what he called humanitarian considerations.
The announcement of Russian leaders was encountered by skepticism in Ukraine and has renewed the White House demand for a permanent ceasefire while the Trump administration increases pressure on Moscow and Kyiv to accept an agreement to end the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the three-day ceasefire, saying that he was not ready to register for a longer truce of at least 30 days.
And in a message to the dignitaries traveling to Russia for victory day celebrations, the Ukrainian chief warned that kyiv cannot be responsible for what is happening in the territory of the Russian Federation, due to the current conflict.
Kyiv will not play games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow Poutines to get out of isolation on May 9, Zelensky said in his night speech on Saturday.
In response, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its comments were a threat.
Zelensky has demanded responses from China in recent weeks, after revealing that two Chinese fighters had been captured by Ukraine in early April and said there were many others in the ranks of Russia.
Beijing has denied any involvement and repeated calls before Chinese citizens to refrain from participating in military actions of any party.
Kyiv has turned more and more to drones to level the rules of the game with Russia, which has a workforce and higher resources. Ukraine said on Saturday that she had shot down a Russian fighter su-30 in the Black Sea using a sea drone for the first time.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official told CNN The Country that military retained a presence inside Russia Kursk, a few days after Moscow said that he had completely picked up the Western region after a foray for several months by Kievs forces.
This story has been updated with additional information. CNNS Anna Chernova, Victoria Buttenko, Kosta Gak, Sophee Tanano, Daria Tarasova, Daria Tarasova-Markina, Edward Upright, Sana Noor Justice and Eve Brennan declared.
|
