The film industry rolls while Donald Trump threatens 100% prices





Donald prevails over the threat of imposing 100% prices on films made abroad would be devastating for major Hollywood production centers in countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, managed leaders.

The American film industry and the cinema channels would also be touched, studios should swallow much higher costs, and consumers could face higher ticket prices, managers and analysts.

The American president said on Sunday evening that he wanted to present a 100% price on all films in the United States because the film industry in America dies of a very rapid death, while other countries used incentives to keep our filmmakers and our studios away.

Netflix shares fell 2% on Monday, reflecting higher costs fears, even if media leaders wondered how the prices would work in practice.

Claire Enders, a media analyst based in London, described the potential impact of prices as beyond devastation for the main production centers, including the United Kingdom. These are key services for the United Kingdom, said Enders. We have made tandem films with the United States for 100 years.

Enders added that it was one of the first times that Trump had targeted the services thanks to his pricing plans, which would raise new concerns for the savings led by services such as the United Kingdom.

Matthew Deaner, CEO of Screen Producers Australia (SPA), said the prices would send shock waves in the film industry around the world.

But the leaders also asked how a price could work in practice, the films are often distributed worldwide on streaming platforms and are not physical goods that pass a border when they are shown in American cinemas.

In what sense can you put a price on a Netflix program made in the United Kingdom and distributed worldwide on the Internet? said Peter Bazalgette, former president of the British broadcaster ITV and advisor to the creative industries of the British government.

Actor Robert Downey JR international comic-con 2024 in San Diego, California. The American state has its own financial offers to attract filmmakers Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The fate of the industry would depend on what the American president heard by film production, and if this included the types of high -end streaming series produced by global platforms such as Netflix and Amazon which explain the most expenses abroad, said Bazalgette.

Barclays analysts said that movie studios would likely gender activity until there is a certain clarity on real policy.

The White House did not offer details on the plan on Monday. A White House spokesman told Financial Times: although no final decision on foreign films prices have been made, the administration explores all the options to deliver the directive of President Trumps to safeguard the national and economic security of our countries while making Hollywood very well.

Trump said on Monday afternoon: was going to meet the industry. I want to make sure they are satisfied with it. Because it is a question of jobs … It is an industry that abandoned the United States where it started.

He added that the film industry had been decimated by incompetence and distinguished the Californian governor Gavin Newsom as a roughly incompetent man, saying: he just allowed him to be removed in Hollywood.

The leaders say that free trade for the world film industry is extremely important economically for the United States, where work and facilities are more expensive. Since most funds have been won outside the United States, all reciprocal prices would be extremely damaging, they warned.

However, the international alliance of employees of the theatrical scene, a union which represents the behind -the -scenes workers in the cinema and television industries, said that federal decision -makers must act to level the playing conditions and make the American film and television industry more competitive on the world.

This added: President Trump has properly recognized that the American cinema and television industry is faced with an urgent threat to international competition.

The American films and television sector generated a trade surplus of $ 15.3 billion in 2023 and achieved $ 22.6 billion in exports, with a positive trade balance on each major world market, according to the Motion Picture Association. The industry manages a larger trade surplus than each sectors of telecommunications, transport, insurance and health related services, said the association.

Despite this, the United States has lost ground over the past two decades in a global battle with countries in Europe and Asia to attract filmmakers with generous offers of tax incentives to compensate for certain production costs.

Production in the Grand Los Angeles dropped by 5.6% in 2024, making it the second productive year of the Lece Levier, said the body of the Filmlais industry. Only 2020, disturbed by the COVID-19 world pandemic, had lower filming levels, he said.

Hollywood studios and streamers have rather turned to countries like the United Kingdom, which offer generous tax incentives alongside world-class facilities, access to talented staff and a common language.

The British Film Institute in February said that high-end film and television production expenses increased by almost a third in the United Kingdom to 5.6 billion in 2024, with films such as Wicked Made in the Country.

In 2024, almost two-thirds spent on the production of British films came from five major American studios and three American streaming platforms Netflix, Apple and Amazon.

The United Kingdom is not alone, with even higher tax reductions available in the countries of certain parts of Europe. Last year, Australia strengthened its tax incentives for foreign films and television series, which had already attracted films such as The Fall Guy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Monkeys.

California has its own financial offers, including a film and television incentive program of $ 330 million per year that Newsom wishes to extend to $ 750 million per year.

Additional James Politi report in Washington and Myles McCormick in New York

