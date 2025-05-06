



This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the registered office of the new development bank in eastern China “S Shanghai. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING – Nestled by the Huangpu river in Shanghai, the new development bank was founded by five BRICS countries in 2014 to provide support for funding to member countries to strengthen transport infrastructure, clean energy and digital infrastructure. When President Xi Jinping visited the bank a few days ago, he saw more than a simple financial institution. He described it as a “pioneer initiative for the unit and the improvement of self-improvement in the world South”, highlighting a lasting commitment to build a fairer and equitable international order. BRICS countries are at the forefront of the world South. XI personally pushed the historical expansion of the BRICS in 2023 to create a stronger unit among the world South. Expansion, he said, would further strengthen the forces of world peace and development. Development countries remain underrepresented in the global governance system, which the West has long dominated. China maintains that it is only when the rise in emerging markets and developing countries reflected in the global governance system will be more balanced and world peace is more firmly based. During the 2022 group of the 20 summit in Bali, in Indonesia, Xi supported the African Union vocally to join the main multilateral mechanism, making China the oldest and most vocal champion for the amplification of the voice of Africa in world governance. President Xi Jinping heads for the 17th summit in group from 20 to Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

In recent years, XI has proposed the Belt and Road initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the World Civilization Initiative as key global public goods to create a fairer and equitable global governance system. Former UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, said China's initiatives to promote world peace and development are inseparable from XI provident. “China plays an increasingly important role on the world scene, and Xi has demonstrated proactive and crucial leadership,” said Ban. “He always believes that China can only do well when the world is doing well, and when China is doing well, the world will go even better.” According to Xi's own words, “each increase in the force of China is an increase in the prospects for world peace”.

