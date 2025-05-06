An opportunity to forge unity





The chairs and tables are dispersed on the site of an attack on tourists in Baisaran near Pahalgam in the district of Anantnag d'Iiojk on April 24, 2025. Reuters

Unhappy and horrible terrorism in Pahalgam, followed by the instinctive reaction of India without any survey or proof could be used as an opportunity to reduce polarization.

However, so far, the Pakistani regime has not been proactive to reach out to the political parties which today represent the true voice of the Pakistani people. Without such measures, the inherent capacity of the nation to unite and express themselves as a single voice against Indian propaganda will be wasted even if Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan were unequivocal to condemn and highlight the false accusations of the Modi and war hysteria that it periodically creates.

The measures announced by the government of Modi have left Islamabad no choice, and it was forced to respond with tit-form-tat measures. The growing tensions and the jingoisical rhetoric of the Indian media have prompted the secretary general of the United Nations to ask India and Pakistan to show restraint and defense. Alarmed by the deterioration of the situation, Saudi Arabia and Iran have proposed mediation.

Mediation must be welcome. A war between two nuclear neighbors will not only be mutually destructive, but will also be suicidal. The statements of certain Indian and Pakistani ministers were very irresponsible and vitiated the climate. With the international community concerned about Ukraine and the crises of the Middle East, as well as the consequences of the pricing war, and without a mechanism for dialogue between India and Pakistan in place, a neutral international survey on the tragedy of Pahalgam is the only way to follow.

The government's response without a mandate and forcibly installed in Pakistan was lacking on many fronts. Government ministers and spokesperson who are not adapted to diplomacy have been weak, confused and, in a few cases, self-indigne. The contrast to the Pakistani response during the 2019 Pulwama crisis is both austere and instructive. Our answers, under the direction of Imran Khan, were united, daring and calculated. It is this very approach that exposed Indian propaganda, and the situation quickly turned against India on all international fronts. This very effective diplomatic and military response maintained Indian designs at a distance for a considerable time and dissuaded them from any happy adventure of trigger this time as well.

Most of my political career has focused on diplomacy, and I am the oldest foreign minister in Pakistan. It hurts me to see diplomatic atrophy replace professional and proactive diplomatic awareness that was the brand of Pakistan until recently.

The international arena in the modern world is no longer isolated from the internal circumstances of any jurisdiction. On this count too, everything is not going well.

The IMF has recognized the stabilization of our macroeconomic indicators, but at the same time, revised Pakistan growth at 2.6% this year. Local experts even dispute this derisory number. According to the World Bank, 42% of the Pakistani population lives below the poverty line, and this year, 1.9 million additional people will fall below the poverty line. Pakistan must grow from 6 to 8% each year to reduce poverty and create 2 to 3 million jobs per year. With a bulge of young people of 66%, unemployment is a serious concern. The 29% rate imposed on our exports to the United States has added a new uncertainty.

Despite the drop in inflation and interest rates, we have not seen an investment increase. India beating war drums, foreign investments seem unlikely in the immediate future. In fact, Pakistani investors themselves leave for opportunities in Dubai, Turkey, Malaysia and other attractive destinations. Needless to say, without political stability, economic stability will remain a dream.

In this complex and fluid situation, the controversy surrounding the channel project and the new mineral bill added fuel to the fire. The opposition parties in the Sindh, civil society organizations and bars associations forced the PPP to review its previous sign of approval for the project. The insurance of the Prime Minister and Speeches by Bilawal B Zardari will not satisfy opponents of the project, until the categorical notification of the withdrawal of the Common Interest Board (CCI). Short -term economic growth can only come from the agricultural sector, with water and not the land being its main constraint. However, the availability of water in the system has not been used optimally. India has further complicated the situation by its unilateral decision to hold the Water Treaty in the pending.

There are brilliant investment prospects in the mineral sector, but the insurrection in Balutchistan remains a huge obstacle. The mineral bill adopted at the Balutchistan Assembly was rejected by JUI-F, and the party has decided to issue any opinions to its members who voted in favor of the bill. Meanwhile, all the opposition parties of the KP Assembly rejected the proposed mineral bill, and many PTI legislators expressed their reservations and decided not to vote for the bill until they have the authorization of the founding president imprisoned parties, Imran Khan. The federal government has poorly managed the channel project and the draft the teais.

By keeping the internal and external challenges in sight, Pakistan must put its house in order immediately.

Pakistan being surrounded by external and internal challenges, the country must take the difficult path but necessary to create an atmosphere of unity. The multipolar crises that engulf us today are unprecedented. No stakeholder should try to navigate these waters alone without building a large consensus. History is full of examples of such failed efforts. This time, we may not have the luxury of the second chance or time.

The urgent need is to call an APC because the current parliament lacks legitimacy and is not functional. The most popular federal party and its leader, Imran Khan, must be included in any discussion to create a lasting solution that has the membership of the inhabitants of Pakistan.

Mental health must prevail and a clear message sent to the fact that we are able to manage the challenge. The PTIS's decision to stand for any Indian mishap and the unanimous resolution adopted by the Senate of Pakistan are steps in the right direction. Although Indian arrogance has united the Pakistani nation, it is waiting to see if civil / military leaders have hiding to build it. Our people must be reassured that Pakistan will pass first. Political stability and legitimacy are the need for the time. Will mental health prevail or do we driver under the weight of our ego?

Pakistan Zindabad!

The writer is the vice-president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI).

