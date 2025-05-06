



The chief of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received an Intel report on a possible terrorist attack at the Jammu-et-Cachemire, after which he canceled his own visit to the territory of the Union. Kharge said that an Intel report was sent to the PM three days before Pahalgam's attack on April 22. He added: “There is an intelligence failure, the government accepted it and they will solve it. If they knew it, why did they do anything? … I obtained information three days before the attack, an intelligence report was sent to PM Modi, and therefore he canceled his program to visit cashmere, I also read this in a newspaper …” Kharge also said that the government admitted that there was an intelligence failure in the attack which cost the life in 26 lives while the terrorists opened fire on tourists spending vacation in Pahalgam. “They said they would improve it. Our question is when you know, so why were good arrangements made?” Asked Kharge. At a closed -door meeting on April 24, the central government admitted to having security tricks in the Pahalgam terrorist attack during, sources said in India Today TV. In response to the questions of the opposition leaders, the government would have declared that local authorities had not informed the security agencies before opening the Baisaran region near Pahalgam in the district of Annantag, which remains traditionally restricted to Amarnath Yatra in June. A few days before the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the intelligence agencies had reported the potential targeting of tourists, in particular those who stay in hotels on the outskirts of Srinagar in the counterfeits of the Zabarwan chain, reported PTI, citing a civil servant. There were contributions to suggest that the terrorists wanted to lead such an attack during the visit of PM Modi earlier last month to report the first Katra train to Srinagar. However, officials said that the Prime Minister's visit, previously scheduled for April 19, had been postponed due to unfavorable weather forecasts predicting high -speed winds in the Katra region, PTI reported. Posted on: May 6, 2025

