What fringments have India and Pakistan have been imposed on each other after the Kashmir attack?





New Delhi's nuclear arms neighbors (Reuters), India and Pakistan, announced a series of measures against each other while tensions are rising after 26 men were killed in an attack targeting Hindu tourists in cashmere last month.

Here is an overview of the punitive steps of tit-for-tat announced by the South Asian nations in the middle of mutual finger tips in the last crisis:

JOURNEY

India and Pakistan have closed their only land border open and closed their airspace to airlines.

They also prohibited all ships bearing the flag of others from visiting their ports, and said that their own ships would no longer visit other ports.

New Delhi also canceled almost all the visas issued to the Pakistanis and established them a deadline to return to Pakistan.

TRADE

Pakistan has interrupted bilateral agreements and suspended all trade with India, which has also prohibited the importation of goods from or transit via Pakistan.

WATER

India has suspended the 1960s water Treaty which regulates water sharing from the Industry River System between countries.

Pakistan, which strongly depends on the water of its hydroelectricity and its irrigation, said that any attempt to stop or divert its flow will be considered an act of war.

DIPLOMACY

The two countries have declared everyone's defense advisers in New Delhi and Islamabad Persona Non Grata and reduced the strength of their embassies.

Postal service

India has suspended the exchange of all categories of incoming mail and Pakistan plots through air and surface routes.

Loans

India has asked the International Monetary Fund to examine its loans in Pakistan, whose recent loans from the world lender include a loan of $ 7 billion obtained in September, followed by a climate resilience of $ 1.3 billion in March.

Social networks

India has prohibited 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including those of the media such as Dawn News as well as channels of sportsmen such as the former cricket player Shoaib Akhtar.

He also blocked the social media accounts of certain popular Pakistani personalities, notably the actor Fawad Khan, whose Instagram account was blocked, and the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose account X is no longer visible in India.

SPORTY

The Javelin Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra canceled his invitation to the Pakistani rival Arshad Nadeem to attend his meeting in Bengaluru this month, saying that it was completely out of the question after the attack on the cashmere.

He had previously invited the champion of the Paris Olympic Games Nadeem to the meeting entitled Neeraj Chopra Classic which will bring together the best launchers in the world from May 24.

(Compiled by Sakshi Dayal; edition by YP Rajesh and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

