A hard cell? Tourists Alcatraz reject the insane assets to relaunch it as a prison | California





In the agitated waters of the Baie de San Francisco, on a rock swept by the wind, is a former ruined federal prison which is now in the center of Donald Trumps the last real estate proposal: reconstruct and open Alcatraz! He announced on Truth Social during the weekend, to serve as a symbol of law, order and justice.

On Monday, the day after the Trumps declaration, crowds of tourists line up for the ferry at Fishermans Wharf to visit the island.

Reacting to Trumps Plan, Jonathan Perez, 20, student of Miami psychology, was Curt: Hes mad.

Standing inside the old prison house, Perez looks horrified that the notorious prison could suddenly come back for life.

He has already shown his enthusiasm for mass incarceration as we see in Salvador, and he had mentioned the use of Guantnamo Bay to imprison people, said Perez. I think it's horrible. They abandoned the prison for a reason.

Alcatraz is imbued with contradiction a living symbol of punishing the power of the state, an indigenous resistance and a space where tourists are encouraged to reflect on history, memory and justice. The former prison is now a museum led by the National Park Service and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in San Franciscos, with 1.4 million visitors per year. Californian officials called on the idea of ​​reopening prison, which has been closed since the 1960s, an absurd and unjustifiable political distraction.

On the island, many visitors seemed to agree. As tourists were a little shocked by this news, given his age and for how long he was really inhabited, said Janelle Lawson, tourist of Australia. It must be a lot of money in the infrastructure to be able to make it alive again.

Donald Trump's typical announcement, Gloussé her husband, Wally Lawson, a retired computer teacher. I think it's a bit of a blow to withdraw the media from the other decisions he made. There is only a lot of a newspaper can print a day, so all the other things that take place do not receive as much coverage.

Going down from the ferry and going to Alcatraz Island, Matti Oshri, 66, had a more favorable assessment. Trump he is the best, said Oshri, who came from Los Angeles to visit Alcatraz with his family who visits Israel. She does not know why he wants to transform the popular tourist attraction into a prison, but she believes he will follow: I think he will do it. He's crazy, but good crazy.

More than a million tourists per year visit the former prison of the Bay of San Francisco, which took a second life as an indigenous resistance site. Photography: Fred Greaves / Reuters

No one from the National Park Service, who operates Acatraz, was authorized to talk about the press, but the exasperation was palpable among the staff.

Two French couples from Toulouse who turned the national parks of the Americas collectively raised their shoulders, rolled their eyes and said they did not think that the proposal was serious.

He walks back. Tomorrow, hell announces something else, said Regina Jquelle, a retired policeman, while his friends laugh. As president, he is not credible.

This is only another bullshit load, added her husband, Eric Jacquelle. The two couples laughed at the other ownership agreements to transform Gaza into a French Riviera to annex Greenland, Panama and Canada that Trump has thought publicly.

Double a violent heritage

Alcatraz was closed in 1963 because it was three times more expensive to operate than any other federal prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, largely because of its island location and its lack of equipment which meant that everything, from freshwater food, was to be brought.

With the state of our economy at the moment, if it was too expensive to run, it will certainly be too expensive to manage now, Tolu Ogundele, 22 -year -old psychology student at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, said. She was delighted to visit Alcatraz, but did not think of a lot of Trumps plan. Honestly, he doesn't have many good ideas, she added.

After its closure, the island took a second life as an indigenous resistance site. In 1969, a group of Amerindian activists occupied Alcatraz, declaring it with sovereign indigenous lands in an act of protest against broken treaties and systemic negligence. The 19 -month occupation has galvanized the modern Aboriginal rights movement, the legacy of which endures today.

I think that should remain what it is, a national monument, said Jacqueline Kemokai, a retired nurse of Tampa, who was moved by this story. They have already taken so many past and there must be something that remains to continue our memories, said Kemokai.

Visitors see the cell block during a visit to Alcatraz the day after the Trumps declaration. Photography: Fred Greaves / Reuters

It is a story that is very much alive for the morning star Gali, a member of the band of the Pit River Ajuwi band. For 16 years, Gali has been organizing the largest sunrise ceremony in the United States on Alcatraz. Events, organized in November during the day of indigenous peoples and Thanksgiving, attract thousands of people, including members of more than 300 tribes from across the United States.

Turning Alcatraz in prison would end the sunrise ceremonies, said Gali, who has been witnessing it since she was a child and obtained her name, Morning Star there. For her, Alcatraz is a sacred site of native resistance and resilience. The reopening of Alcatraz as a prison would not only be an act of historical erasure, it would be a declaration that this country doubles its most violent inheritances, she told the Guardian by phone. This is where the first Indian leaders of California were imprisoned, and it is a story that is not yet widely shared, she added.

Everything is just a shock and fear. All this is part of the performance. It's just clickbait, accepted Louwegie McGill, member of the Indian tribe Round Valley.

For McGill, indigenous imprisonment is not just a thing in the past. He spent time inside the California's prison system and draws attention to the disproportionate rhythm to which the natives are incarcerated. He is now working as a back -to -school coordinator for Aboriginal justice to help the indigenous peoples incarcerated in the reintegration company after serving an hour.

McGill, which comes out in Alcatraz six to eight times a year for sunrise ceremonies and to make history visits to students, thinks that it is unrealistic to rebuild the federal penitentiary there: this place is decrepié, it has broken down, it does not work well.

Gali has a different vision of his future: I love to see him returned to Aboriginal peoples.

