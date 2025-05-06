Trump indicates to meet Hollywood representatives on the price proposal





Updated: Donald Trump told journalists that there will be a meeting with representatives of the entertainment industry, because he and the White House officials have taken a more careful tone to his proposal for a 100% rate on film imports.

“I'm not trying to injure industry; I want to help industry,” Trump told journalists in the White House. “We are going to meet the industry. I want to make sure they are satisfied because we are all about jobs. ”

He did not say who him or others at the White House meet or when the meetings could take place.

Trump: Our film industry has been decimated by other countries. And also by incompetence, as in Los Angeles, the governor is very incompetent that Hollywood does not do much of this company. They have a good sign but they don't do much.

– ACS (@acs) May 5, 2025

Earlier, the White House said this morning that no final decision “had been made on the advisability of imposing foreign film prices, after Donald Trump said that he authorized agencies to pursue 100% levies to films produced in other countries.

“Although no final decision on the prices of foreign films have been made, the administration explores all the options to deliver the directive of President Trump to protect the national and economic security of our country while making Hollywood Grand again,” said the White House spokesman Kush Desai.

Trump's announcement on Sunday evening has shaken the industry, while studios depend on the shooting dear in other countries, including Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The last declaration of the White House has softened what the president said on Sunday.

He wrote on Truth Social: “The film industry in America dies of a very rapid death. Other countries offer all kinds of incentives to distance our filmmakers and our studios from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas in the United States, are devastated. It is a concerted effort by other countries and, therefore, a national security threat. It's in addition to everything else, from the United States and the United States! Commercial representative, to immediately start the process of institutioning a 100% price on all the films that enter our country which are produced in foreign land. »»

The White House also sent a list of reports from the New York Times and other points of sale on the communities in difficulty following the production flight elsewhere. This included areas outside Los Angeles, such as New Orleans.

The cinematographic association has not yet commented on the idea of ​​Trump's film-Tariff, because the representatives of the studio rushed to know more in terms of the president and how to respond. The MPA also did not respond to a request for comments on a White House meeting.

A spokesperson for the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, told Deadline: “We believe that he does not have the power to impose prices under the international law on the powers of economic emergency, because the prices are not listed as an appeal under this law.”

"Hollywood is in the process of destroying. You have a very incompetent governor who has made it possible to happen … Other nations have stolen our cinema industry … We should have a price on the films that enter … This is a threat to our country in a sense."

– CSPAN (@CSPAN) May 5, 2025

In fact, films are in fact listed as an exception to the presidential authority under the law on international emergency powers, which gives the president the power to fight against threats to national security and the economy.

There have also been a lot of concerns about what would happen to streamers, as well as at low budget productions. But even if American cinema has a trade surplus, Trump stressed other countries that have attracted jobs with generous incentives.

Jon Voight, who is one of Trump's “special ambassadors” in Hollywood, has developed a plan for the industry, with a certain expectation that it would include a federal tax incentive, which is very different from a cross rate. California’s state senator Ben Allen told Politico that he had heard of the possibility of new prices.

