“The PM Modi canceled the cashmere visit 3 days before the attack, it had Intel”, Mallikarjun Kharge – India News





The president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge ran the controversy on Tuesday after claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had prior knowledge of the deadly attack by Pahalgam. The main politician argued that the Prime Minister had canceled his program to visit the cashmere after receiving an intelligence report – wondering why the government had not taken any measures to protect tourists and civilians. “I received information according to which three days before the attack, an intelligence report was sent to Prime Minister Modi, and on the basis of this, he canceled his program to visit the cashmere. I also read this in a newspaper. If intelligence could warn that it was not sure for you (the PM) to go there, why did you not take appropriate measures to protect tourists and civilians? ” The president of the congress asked. #WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: During the rally of Samvidhan Bachao, the chief of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge says: “There is a failure of intelligence, Govt accepted it and they will resolve it. If they knew, why did they do anything? … I got information that 3 days before the attack, pic.twitter.com/xftdpjxgm5 – Years (@ani) May 6, 2025 The remarks have since aroused indignation in the NDA camp in power – with several leaders castigating the head of the congress for his “toxic, baseless, unfounded” comments. “What happened to Kharge Ji … on the one hand, during the meeting, they say they are with the country and on the other hand, they say that the PM did not go to cashmere because it was aware of the attack … It is an unfortunate thing to hear, especially when the country is already going through so much border tensions … Not to be expected at that time,” said MP BJP Shankar Prasad. “He made perfidious statements similar to a modern Mir Jaffar. His toxic, baseless and unfounded diatriber against the Prime Minister is the most deplorable and the most condemnable, and everyone demands unconditional apologies of him, and he should also clean himself in the type of entry of entries. Kesavan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/pm-modi-cancelled-kashmir-visit-3-days-before-attack-he-had-intel-mallikarjun-kharge-states/3834639/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos