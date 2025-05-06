Moscow, again attacked by Ukrainian drones, before the military parade to which the Chinese chief, Xi Jinping, will help

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow for the second consecutive night, while the Russian capital is preparing to find an important military annual parade in which world leaders, including Xi Jinping de China, writes, writes, writes Cnn.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobianin, said in an article on Telegram that at least 19 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed when they approached the capital during the night, one day after the Russian air appearances made four drones near the hour.

There was no immediate report on serious damage or the victims after the night attack of the night against Moscow, but the remains of Doborte drone preached a large highway, according to the hour mayor. Flights were also suspended for security reasons at four capital airports, according to Russian aviation authorities.

The last Ukrainian attack on Moscow takes place before the arrival of Xi in the Russian capital, Wednesday, for a three -day state visit, within the CREED, the Chinese chief will participate in celebrities on Friday May 9 on the day of the Victoria, according to a Declaration of the Kremlin on Sunday.

The president of Brazil, Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, the president of Vietnam, in Lam, and the Belarus chief, Aleksandr Lukashenko, were among the other chefs who should participate.

Victoria day is the most important day in the calendar of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as it has been used for a long time to mobilize public support demonstrates military power.

Thousands of people are expected to come together on Friday in the streets of the red pie in Moscow in a manifestation of patriotism which marks the role of the Soviet Union at the end of Nazi Germany and commemorates the more than 25 million Soviet soldiers and civilians who died during the Second World War.

Last month, Putin declared a unilateral three -day armistice in Ukraine, to coincide with the sons on May 9, on the basis of what he called humanitarian considerations.

The announcement of the Russian chief was darkened with skepticism in Ukraine and with us of the White House for a permanent armistice, in the context in which the Trump administration intensifies the pressures of Moscow and kyiv to reach an agreement to grasp the war.

Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelenski criticized the three -day fire, saying that he was ready to sign only a longer armistice, at least 30 days.

In a message addressed to the dignitaries moving to Russia for the Victorian day, the Ukrainian chief warned that kyiv cannot be responsible for what is in the territory of the Russian Federation, due to the conflict in the course.

kyiv will not play games to create a pleasant atmosphere that allows Putin to get out of isolation on May 9, Zelenski said in SMBT's speech in the evening.

In the SUS, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its statements were a threat.

Zelenski asked China to the last SPTNI after revealing that two Chinese fighters were captured by Ukraine in early April that there are many in Russia.

Beijing has denied any involvement takes on several occasions the previous calls addressed to Chinese citizens to be content to participate in military actions of any priest.

kyiv has used drones more and more to balance forces with Russia, which has human resources and higher materials. SMBT, Ukraine said that Dobort a Russian SU-30 wing plane in the Black Sea, using a sea drone for the first time.

Editor: