Politics
Moscow, again attacked by Ukrainian drones, before the military parade to which the Chinese chief, Xi Jinping, will help
Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow for the second consecutive night, while the Russian capital is preparing to find an important military annual parade in which world leaders, including Xi Jinping de China, writes, writes, writes Cnn.
The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobianin, said in an article on Telegram that at least 19 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed when they approached the capital during the night, one day after the Russian air appearances made four drones near the hour.
There was no immediate report on serious damage or the victims after the night attack of the night against Moscow, but the remains of Doborte drone preached a large highway, according to the hour mayor. Flights were also suspended for security reasons at four capital airports, according to Russian aviation authorities.
The last Ukrainian attack on Moscow takes place before the arrival of Xi in the Russian capital, Wednesday, for a three -day state visit, within the CREED, the Chinese chief will participate in celebrities on Friday May 9 on the day of the Victoria, according to a Declaration of the Kremlin on Sunday.
The president of Brazil, Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, the president of Vietnam, in Lam, and the Belarus chief, Aleksandr Lukashenko, were among the other chefs who should participate.
Victoria day is the most important day in the calendar of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as it has been used for a long time to mobilize public support demonstrates military power.
Thousands of people are expected to come together on Friday in the streets of the red pie in Moscow in a manifestation of patriotism which marks the role of the Soviet Union at the end of Nazi Germany and commemorates the more than 25 million Soviet soldiers and civilians who died during the Second World War.
Last month, Putin declared a unilateral three -day armistice in Ukraine, to coincide with the sons on May 9, on the basis of what he called humanitarian considerations.
The announcement of the Russian chief was darkened with skepticism in Ukraine and with us of the White House for a permanent armistice, in the context in which the Trump administration intensifies the pressures of Moscow and kyiv to reach an agreement to grasp the war.
Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelenski criticized the three -day fire, saying that he was ready to sign only a longer armistice, at least 30 days.
In a message addressed to the dignitaries moving to Russia for the Victorian day, the Ukrainian chief warned that kyiv cannot be responsible for what is in the territory of the Russian Federation, due to the conflict in the course.
kyiv will not play games to create a pleasant atmosphere that allows Putin to get out of isolation on May 9, Zelenski said in SMBT's speech in the evening.
In the SUS, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its statements were a threat.
Zelenski asked China to the last SPTNI after revealing that two Chinese fighters were captured by Ukraine in early April that there are many in Russia.
Beijing has denied any involvement takes on several occasions the previous calls addressed to Chinese citizens to be content to participate in military actions of any priest.
kyiv has used drones more and more to balance forces with Russia, which has human resources and higher materials. SMBT, Ukraine said that Dobort a Russian SU-30 wing plane in the Black Sea, using a sea drone for the first time.
Editor:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.digi24.ro/stiri/externe/rusia/moscova-atacata-din-nou-de-dronele-ucrainene-inainte-paradei-militare-la-care-va-asista-inclusiv-liderul-chinei-xi-jinping-3228435
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- XI heads for Russia on a mission to weaken us on the world scene
- Sharks Loss 2025 Draft Lottery, Get No. 2 Pick
- What is the lowest level of British consumer trust since December 2022? | economics
- Weakening the world's perception within the second Trump
- The hope of hope for Gaza fades while Israel provides for a major escalation
- Boris Johnson is the only hope of the Tories to beat Farage, says Shock New Poll | Politics | News
- Investigate a complete distribution of false news on the question of the Jokowi – Matafakta.com diploma
- Herentennis takes rider on Wednesday in Utr Nit Championship Quarterfinal
- Israel Gaza: 'International diplomacy is a complete collapse' – Norwegian refugee Council
- UHSA announces changes to daily childhood vaccination schedule
- PM Modi speaks to Emir of Qatar while India intensifies the awareness of Western Asia
- Michigan, Sherrone Moore Showcase College Football's illegal state