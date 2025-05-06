Can Donald Trump stop Iran's oil exports to China? DW 05/05/2025





The latest peak in the tensions of Usiran has thrown a new light on one of the most thorny problems of Washington's efforts to brake Tehran: Iranian oil exports to China a vital economic rescue and the assembly difficulties with which the United States is faced with arresting them.

The strains increased last Thursday after the fourth round of the US-Iran nuclear talks was abruptly postponed a few days before they started in Rome. On the same day, President Donald Trump issued a striking warning: any country or individual buying oil or Iran petrochemics would be subject to immediate American sanctions.

“They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, form or form,” wrote Trump on Truth Social, reaffirming the hard position of his administration.

In recent months, even before the current talks have started, the Trump administration has restored the “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at reducing Iran oil exports to zero and slowing down its nuclear ambitions.

In the context of measures, the United States has imposed new sanctions on the entities accused of facilitating Iranian oil sales, including a crude oil storage terminal based in China and an independent refiner.

Trump has repeatedly warned of stacking even more pressure if diplomacy fails, adding to the misfortunes of an Iranian oil sector which has already been seriously weakened by years of American sanctions.

Can the United States relaunch its nuclear agreement?

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

The sanctions bite, but Iran oil is still flowing

The measures of sanctions which penalize not only American companies, but also third countries and companies to do business with a sanctioned state remain a unique tool for the United States, given the size and scope of its economy.

For nations that depend on access to American markets, the choice is striking: stop buying Iranian oil or in the face of economic isolation.

However, Iran seems to adapt and even prosper in the shadows.

Despite American efforts to strangle its oil trade, Tehran still exports approximately 1.2 to 1.5 million barrels of gross per day, according to KPLER and VORTEXA raw material analysis companies.

This marks a strong resumption of mid-2010, when a combination of sanctions and the Pandemic COVID-19 had resulted in exports to less than 400,000 barrels per day.

Most of the Iranian crude is sold to a delivery to China, which has become its most coherent buyer despite the threat of American sanctions. Analysts estimate that Tehran earns between $ 30 billion (26.45 billion) and $ 40 billion a year from this sales income that support everything, from domestic subsidies to its regional proxy forces.

Rely on a “shadow fleet” to send oil

Iran's continuous oil exports are based on a complex network of clandestine operations that constitute a large industry in the gray market, say experts. The oil tankers often become dark by turning off their transponders to escape detection.

The oil is often transferred between ships at sea to disguise its origin, and ships regularly change names, flags and registers to create confusion. In many cases, the documentation is forged to falsely indicate that oil is from countries like Iraq or Malaysia.

Will the War of Israel-Hamas trigger another oil crisis?

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

A large part of the so-called “shadow fleet” is made up of aging oil trees that sail under convenience flags and lack of appropriate insurance. Many were previously sold for scrap metal and are no longer covered by international insurers.

Chinese refiners benefit from high discounts, while Beijing refuses to recognize American sanctions against Iran. This flourishing shadow industry has made the alarm in Washington, where managers warn that application gaps, in particular in Southeast Asia, undermines the global sanctions policy.

“ Room to a stronger application '' of American sanctions

US officials have urged regional partners to strengthen their surveillance of maritime transfers and oil transfers, but political and economic alignments complicate cooperation. Malaysia, for example, maintains close links with Iran and China, and the law capacities in the region vary considerably.

Technical obstacles are added to technical challenges in monitoring these expeditions. The clandestine nature of operations, combined with a lack of coordinated maritime application, makes it extremely difficult to intercept and stop flow.

And it's not just Iran. The Global Shadow Tanker Network has become a booming company of several billion dollars. Venezuela and Russia under American and international sanctions have exploited the same troubled system, taking advantage of tactics such as the usurpation of transponators and ship transfers to keep the oil flowing to buyers.

“There is room for a stronger application, in particular at the reception of these expeditions,” said Clayton Seigle, veteran analyst in the petroleum market and principal researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, DC.

“This means targeting transport companies and working more closely with local governments, especially in Asia,” he told DW.

How much Iran is really powerful?

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

The United States has lost the lever effect thanks to the tariff war

However, even the aggressive application would not be enough to completely stop the oil trade in Iran. According to Séigle, the United States is now faced with a deeper challenge: it has lost a lever effect on China, the main destination of Iranian crude.

He noted that before Trump takes office, Chinese buyers seemed more cautious, aware of the risks linked to potential American sanctions. But this calculation changed after Washington launched a radical pricing campaign against Beijing.

“Once the United States has imposed these commercial prices, the impact of financial sanctions has decreased,” said ÉBLE. “From the point of view of Beijing, the broader economic costs of the tariff war prevail from far the risks linked to a set of sanctions. This has made the threat of oil -related sanctions much less effective.”

Published by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/can-donald-trump-stop-irans-oil-exports-to-china/a-72439917 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos