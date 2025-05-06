Putin Dials Modi, extends full support in the fight against terrorism in uncertain terms







The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen the special and privileged strategic partnership. According to Jaiswal, PM transmitted greetings to President Putin during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory and invited him to the annual summit to be held in India later in the year, according to Jaiswal.

Earlier, Putin was the world's leading world leader to Modi after Pahalgam's terrorist attack. In the messages to President Draupadi Murmu and the Prime Minister on April 22, Putin wrote, kindly accepting the sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilian citizens of various countries. This brutal crime has no justification. We expect its organizers and authors to be confronted with a deserved punishment. I would like to repeat our commitment to further increase cooperation with Indian partners in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and demonstrations. Monday's telephone call occurred while Russia has made new defense supplies in India. The Indian army has recently received new supplies of very short-range air defense systems (VSHORADS) or Igla-s air missiles in Russia as part of the ARS 260 crore contract signed under emergency purchase powers. Igla-s missiles of Russian origin are portable firearms of the shoulders designed to reduce the accuracy of enemy planes, drones and helicopters. And had pointed out last week that Russia had provided supplies of weapons and associated materials. Last Friday, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, held a telephone conversation with the Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar and Lavrov, emphasized the fight against Indian-Pakistani tensions on the basis of bilateral pacts in the midst of Islamabads to try to internationalize the question. The Russian Foreign Deputy Minister recently met the Indian envoy to Moscow and supported the Indian position following the terrorist attack.



