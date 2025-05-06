



Donald Trump is expected to use the accommodation paid by British taxpayers from Rwanda to house the Migrants expelled from the United States. The Rwandan government will discuss the accommodation of people withdrawn from America in installations built by the United Kingdom as part of a possible expulsion agreement. According to the Telegraph, when asked if the British facilities would be used for the American program, a senior Rwandan government official said: “These are details that will be discussed at a suitable time.” The agreement would mean that Rwanda joins the list of “third countries” where Trump administration sends deportees. Flights to Rwanda were rebuilt when Sir Keir Starmer was elected Pennsylvania According to a diplomatic cable revealed last week, Rwanda has already received American deportees, including an Iraqi national who was sent to the African country as part of the existing provisions. Sir Keir Starmer canceled the Rwanda expulsion plan when he came to power last July. The United Kingdom spent 700 million on the Rwanda program, now launched, with only four migrants never sent to the African state, all voluntarily. This substantial sum included 290 m of direct payments in Rwanda. The additional costs covered chartered flights that have never left, the detention and subsequent release of hundreds of people and wages of more than 1,000 civil servants working on the program. After taking office, the Labor government has canceled the Rwanda program, diverting money to finance a new border security command. This new initiative is designed to use counter-terrorist style powers to target the gangs that turn people. Chris Philp, secretary of Shadow Hospital, told Telegraph: “By canceling our Rwanda program before the start, Sir Keir Starmer left our defenseless and without deterrent. The Trump administration plans to send migrants to Rwanda Reuters “In 2025, he has so far chaired the greatest number of illegal migrants crossing the chain of all time. “If it turns out that the United States uses the hotels we have paid, it will simply underline Starmer's stupidity.” Former interior secretary, Suella Braverman, said: “The decision of the work to remove the deterrence of Rwanda was scandalous. “The Rwanda agreement would have stopped the boats, obtained our borders and assured our country in security. “Thanks to the surrender of the plowing, the United States will now benefit while the British people continue to suffer … while the number of illegal arrivals in the United States plunged, it rises to the United Kingdom.”

