Ukrainian drones attack Moscow, interrupting flights before the major military parade

Ukrainian The drones attacked Moscow for the second consecutive night, temporarily interrupting thefts in four airports in the Russian capital and nine other pre-champ while preparing to welcome a large military parade which should be followed by world leaders, notably Chinas Xi Jinping.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, said in a telegram on Tuesday that at least 19 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed on their approach to the capital during the night, one night after the Russian aerial defenses killed four drones near the city.

There was no immediate report of serious damage or victims, but the debris of slaughtered drones fell on a major highway, said Sobyanin. Thefts were suspended as a security precaution in four of the capital airports, according to the Russian aviation authorities.

The devices launched in Moscow were one of 105 Ukrainian drones intercepted across Russia during the night, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The last Ukrainian attack on the Russian capital comes before Xis arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a three -day state visit, in which the Chinese chief will participate in Fridays on May 9 of victory day celebrations, according to a kremlin statement on Sunday.

The president of the Brazils, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, president of Vietnam at the LAM and the Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko are among the other leaders who should attend.

Victory day is the most important day of the Russian calendar of President Vladimir Poutines, as he has long used it to reach the support of the public and demonstrate the country's military prowess.

Thousands of people are expected to align the streets of Moscow on Friday in a patriotism exhibition marking the role of Soviet unions by beating Nazi Germany and commemorating more than 25 million Soviet soldiers and deceased civilians during the Second World War.

The Russian authorities have already launched celebrations planned in certain parts of the country a few hours after the Ukrainian salvo overnight. In the south, there will be no victory parade in Sébastopol, occupied Crimea or in the city of Krasnador, according to local governors.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the chief of Sébastopol supported by Russia, announced that the commemorations have been canceled for security reasons, in a decision mandated by the Russian Ministry of Defense. Likewise, Kuban Veniamin Kondratyev, the chief of Krasnador, warned that such celebrations have posed a great risk.

An air threat is announced almost every evening. Of course, we cannot risk residents of Krasnodar, those who come to the parade, participants in the parade, said Kondratyev.

Last month, Putin said a three-day unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine to coincide with the May 9 celebrations based on what he called humanitarian considerations, causing skepticism to kyiv.

After the attacks on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused kyiv of continuing the war, insisting that Easter truce is still relevant. But the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly criticized the three-day ceasefireSaying that he was not ready to register for a truce longer at least 30 days.

Since April 29, when Putin called for the truce of the victory day, the Ukrainian army accused Moscow of having launched around 1,856 attacks along the main lines. Meanwhile, Russian attacks killed at least 43 civilians and injured 329 others in Ukraine, according to a CNN count of the figures of local authorities and emergency services.

Meanwhile, the White House has renewed calls for a permanent ceasefire while the Trump administration increases pressure on Moscow and kyiv to accept an agreement to end the war. But these negotiations have largely stalled.

In a message to the dignitaries going to Russia for victory day celebrations, the Ukrainian chief warned that kyiv cannot be responsible for what is happening in the territory of the Russian Federation, due to the current conflict.

Kyiv will not play games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow Poutines to get out of isolation on May 9, Zelensky said in his night speech on Saturday.

In response, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its comments were a threat.

Zelensky has asked China answers in recent weeks, after revealing that Two Chinese fighters had been captured by Ukraine In early April and said there were many others in the Russian ranks.

Beijing has denied any involvement and repeated calls before Chinese citizens to refrain from participating in military actions of any party.

Kyiv has turned more and more to drones to level the rules of the game with Russia, which has a workforce and higher resources. SATURDAY, Ukraine claimed to have shot down a Russian Russian fighter plane In the Black Sea using a sea drone for the first time.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official told CNN The Country that military retained a presence inside Russia Kursk, a few days after Moscow said that he had completely picked up the Western region after a foray for several months by Kievs forces.

