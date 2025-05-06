While Kharge talks about Intel Report before the attack on Pahalgam, BJP resumes: trying to weaken the country | India News





The president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had canceled his visit to the cashmere when he had received an intelligence report three days before the terrorist attack of Pahalgam. Kharge was addressed to the Sanvidhan Bachao congress rally in Ranchi. His comments caused a strong reaction of the BJP, which accused him as well as his party of trying to weaken the country.

Referring to the terrorist attack which cost the life of 26 innocent lives, said Kharge, I was informed, and its publication in the media as three days before the attack, an intelligence report was sent to Modiji, after which he canceled his visit to the cashmere.

When you have been informed of the situation, why did you not communicate the same to your intelligence team, security, cashmere police and border security force (BSF) and to ensure the safety of civilians? Said Kharge. The story continues below this announcement Reacting to the declaration, the national spokesman of the BJP, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said: “What happened to Kharge Sahab? What does he say? Was the attack going to take place – can a statement be more irresponsible than that? He said. “We are very injured; Today we don't want to do politics. Kharge Sahab, what happened to you? Please try to understand. Today, the whole population of the country is united, is with the government, with the nation, a simulated exercise is underway in the country, and you say that the PM has not done too much Sahab, but I will not. Kharge said that if the Modi government had accepted its failure at the meeting of all India, it should also have taken responsibility for lost lives. He said that he would support the government in his fight against Pakistan because he had responsibility as a citizen, but added that the government is not disturbed by people who lose their lives. The story continues below this announcement The president of the congress also talked about the position of the BJPS on the caste census. He said that for Jharkhand's Adivasis, Congress pushes the government to include the Sarna column in the census, because it is a religion venerated by Gandhi, Ambedkar and Buddha. I underlined three suggestions in the letter I sent to the Prime Minister yesterday. First, the government should have discussions with all parties before making the census. Second, Adivasis, Dalits and other backward classes should be reserved in private institutions. And thirdly, the 50% ceiling on reserves should be increased, said Kharge. The rally took place in the old field of Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi and will continue for 40 days in all the districts of Jharkhand. The secretary general of the India Congress Committee, KC Venugopal, the former CM of Chhattisgarhs, Bhupeh Baghel, and several Congress leaders were present.

