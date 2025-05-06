Donald prevails over apologies fall flat





Donald Trump recently hit the media circuit to assert, or perhaps pleading with the American people, because polls show that the majority of them are not on board with its extreme program and its chaotic course for the country. For someone who called the really corrupted media and complained that the media literally wrote 97.6% of me, in his opinion, is surely illegaltrump was busy going around with journalists, from the Atlantic to Time, ABC to NBC.

There is a lot to criticize with regard to Trump and the media, such as his authoritarian treatment of the White House press corps, such as the prohibition of the Associated Press to continue to go with the Gulf of Mexico above the Gulf of America in Pravda. However, Trump does a lot of interviews, which helps to reveal how he tries to create a story and move the perceptions of the public and also give an idea of ​​the place where the head is.

Well, the results have recently been breathtaking. Here is a response from the most powerful person in the world: I don't think of a beautiful 11 ​​year old girl who has 30 dolls. They can have three dolls or four, he told Nbcs Kristen Welker this weekend on Meet The Press, when defining his prices, adding, they don't need to have 250 pencils, they can have five.

Yes, it is the same guy who was elected to make things cheaper, who promised to end inflation and to make America affordable again on day 1. But on Wednesday day 101 of the Trump Presidency, was busy blaming Joe Biden for the economy which also contracts in the first quarter and suggesting that the second quarter will also be his predecessors. The public does not seem to buy trumps, a CNN survey finding 6 Americans in 10 already saying that its policies have increased the cost of living in their community.

Trump has rejected concerns about Americans who are less and spend more. It was during a meeting of the cabinet last week when he started talking about a reduction in toys, suggesting that children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls and maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than they would normally do. Welker asked him during the Sunday interview when she became the Trump economy, to which he replied, is partly at the moment. And I really mean that. I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are the economy of Biden because it has done a terrible job.

Meanwhile, Trump embarked on a trade war and was questioned by time on his advisor Peter Navarro promising 90 agreements in 90 days, none of which had yet been announced when the interview was published on April 25, or even now. IVE concluded 200 agreements, said Trump, although he has provided any example.

And then there was the very frightening perspective of a recession. Presidents tend to work very hard to prevent the waves from even talking about a recession that can vibrate the markets. But confusing, Trump seemed open to the possibility. Everything can happen, Trump told Welker, while adding that he thinks that the biggest economic boom in history would have the biggest economic boom.

In 100 dizzying days, Trump signed 142 decrees, 100 more than Biden during the same period, and his administration is involved in legal battles on a number of them. One of the problematic battles that Trump is at the moment is above the regular procedure, with potentially enormous ramifications for American democracy. It was a war that Trump lost in court, including the Supreme Court, which ruled 9-0 that the United States had to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man from Maryland expelled without right to El Salvador.

When asked by Time if he had asked the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, to return Abrego Garcia, said Trump, I was asked to ask him for my lawyers. No one asked me to ask him this question except you. A strange response from someone who has been asked several times about the Abrego Garcia affair. Meanwhile, Trump recognized in his interview with ABCS Terry Moran that he could recover Abrego Garcia by making a call. Asked about the order of the courts to facilitate his release, said Trump, I am not the one who makes this decision. We have lawyers who don't want to do this. The exchange, which included Moran correcting Trump after saying that Greo Garcia had been tattooed MS-13 on his joints, was more and more tense, when the president began to complain that Moran was not very nice.

A few days later, Welker asked Trump, don't you need to maintain the Constitution as president? Trump replied, I don't know. This answer may be the most frightening of all the answers provided by Trump. A little over 100 days ago, Trump swore on the Bible to support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and national; that I will support true faith and allegiance to the same thing. So the question becomes: does Trump no longer believe that it is true? Or has he never believed it?

Although Trump could act as if he didn't care and he was the final decider to direct the country and the world, he said to the Atlantic interviews suggesting that Trump cares to shape perceptions, or at least try to explain. He therefore turns to the same media he vililia to run his unpopular 2025 program and his deployment of disastrous rate. Of course, he will try to turn the disorder of his first months in power, but that does not mean that the public will buy it.

