Politics
Voters do not think that Starmer and Badenoch will lead the parties to the next general elections
Voters do not believe Keir Starmer Or Kemi Badenoch will direct their parties during the next general elections, following the disastrous results of the Council.
Research by more common probers has revealed that nearly 6 out of 10 people think that Sir Keir will not be in charge WorkWhile almost half think the same of the Conservative chief.
But those who want to replace it with Robert Jenrick shock, because the group found that he would not be able to put the conservatives before Nigel searches the reform – Although the replacement by former disgraced Prime Minister Boris Johnson would do it.
Conservative deputies are ready to organize meetings this week to discuss how to withdraw their leader, while panic is developing on the future of the parties following reform reforms in local elections.
The Tories lost 15 tips and 674 seats last week in devastating results, which saw Mr. Wack up Declaring that his party was now the main opposition to work, after winning 676 seats and the overall control of 10 tips.
The Labor Party also experienced a terrible night, losing 187 council seats, much more than expected, as well as a by -election in Runcorn and Helsby, where the reform canceled a majority of 14,700 to be won in just six votes.
More in common, said labor could try to win back the voters by reforming the controversial winter fuel allowance.
Welsh Prime Minister, Baroness Eneded Morgan, called for rethinking the decision to make means to test the allowance, saying that the decision to chop universal profit for around 10 million retirees was “something that happens repeatedly”.
More in the municipalities, the executive director Luke Tryl said that the actions on the cost of living, immigration and NHS were all the best tests for the government.
But he said that as regards the cost of living, the constant chorus was that I lived at work, not working to live.
Comments on the NHS arriving in discussion groups are generally better than those, he said, adding that the NHS could end up being the positive point of work.
But he warned that the party is faced with major challenges next year, with elections in Scotland and Wales, as well as more advice oriented towards the workforce to be won in local elections. It will be a difficult electoral cycle, he said.
However, there was a certain hope for the two largest parts.
More in common revealed that almost half of the reformist voters, 46%, said they wanted to send a signal to which they would vote at the national level with these elections.
This figure was much higher than for other parties, where voters were more inclined to say that they voted on local issues.
