Alcatraz: Trump says he wants to reopen the old prison to host ruthless and violent offenders





CNN –

President Donald Trump said on Sunday in an article on social networks that he directed the prison office to rebuild and reopen Alcatraz, the former infamous prison, like a place to house the most ruthless crown and violent Americas.

I run the prisons office, with the Ministry of Justice, the FBI and internal security, to reopen an ALCATRAZ considerably enlarged and rebuilt, to house the most ransus and violent Americas. We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs and judges who are afraid of doing their job and allowing us to illegally withdraw criminals, who entered our country, the president wrote in an article on Truth Social. The reopening of Alcatraz will serve as a symbol of law, order and justice.

The president told journalists by returning to the White House later Sunday that it was only an idea he had because of radicalized judges who wish to ensure that the deported migrants have a regular procedure.

I assume that because so many of these radicalized judges, they want to have trials for each person who in our country illegally, he said, adding, it would mean millions of trials.

Trump said Alcatraz, who closed 60 years ago due to ruined infrastructure and high maintenance costs, was a sad symbol, but it is a symbol of law and order. And you know it's quite a story, frankly, so I think I was going to do that.

He doubled the idea on Monday, praising the story of Alcatraz to house the most violent criminals in the world and repeat his conviction that the prison represented a strong symbol.

Nobodys never escaped from Alcatraz, and (he) represented something strong having to do with law and order, he told journalists in the White House. (Three people escaped the notorious prison in 1962 and were never found.)

Alcatraz, located on an island off the coast of San Francisco, worked as federal penitentiary for almost 30 years and housed some of the most dangerous criminals in the country, including Al Capone, George Mitch Gun Kelly and James Whitey Bulger. He closed in 1963 because the institution was too expensive to continue working, according to the Office of Prisons website.

It is estimated that 3 to 5 million dollars were required for catering and maintenance work to keep the prison open, not to mention the daily operating costs. Alcatraz was almost three times more expensive to operate than any other federal prison, according to the website.

It is now operated by the National Park Service as a tourist destination, welcoming around 1.2 million visitors per year.

Alcatraz was appointed as a national historical benchmark in 1986. However, such an appointment can be envisaged for withdrawal either at the request of the owner, or on the initiative of the Interior Secretary, according to the National Park Service.

There are certain conditions which make an eligible benchmark to lose the designation, such as the transfer to meet the designation criteria; The qualities for which they were originally designated were lost or destroyed.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice said on Monday that the prisons office, which is supervised by the Doj, tried to rebuild and open Alcatraz. The director of the Bureau of Prisons, William K. Marshall III, said that the agency will continue all avenues to implement Trumps plans for the reopening of Alcatraz.

I ordered an immediate evaluation to determine our needs and the following steps. USP Alcatraz has a rich history, he said in a statement on Monday. We are impatient to restore this powerful symbol of law, order and justice. We will actively work with our police and other federal partners to restore this very important mission.

The Ministry of the Interior referred CNN to the Trumps Declaration, saying that the agency and the National Park Service had nothing to add at the moment.

The former lecturer of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat in California whose district includes Alcatraz, postponed the presidents' proposal, who did not appeal to him.

Alcatraz closed as federal penitentiary more than sixty years ago. It is now a very popular national park and a major tourist attraction. The presidents' proposal is not serious, wrote the deputy on X on Sunday.

The idea of ​​reopening and rebuilding Alcatraz seems to have already been launched by the son of the presidents Donald Trump Jr. a few days after the inauguration of his father for a second term when the president signed an executive decree to send migrants to Guantanamo Bay, in Cuba.

Now it's a great idea. Maybe we should also reopen Alcatraz?!?! Trump Jr. wrote on X.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNNS Hannah Rabinowitz, Karina Tsui and Elise Hamond on this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/04/politics/trump-alcatraz-prisons-reopen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos