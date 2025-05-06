The founder of the PTI meets the sisters in Adiala, the party leaders come up against the police – Pakistan





Today is the day of visit designated in Rawalpi Adiala prison, where the two sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) and president Imran Khan, Azma Khanum and Noreen Khanum, met him.

However, Imran Khans, the other sister, Aleema Khan, and several other party leaders could not meet him. Meanwhile, a confrontation broke out between the head of the opposition Umar Ayub and the police at the Gorakhpur checkpoint. Police pushed Umar Ayub, and the PTI whip, Amir Dogar, was physically attacked, struck with a stick and was tear his clothes.

Noreen Khanum spoke with journalists and confirmed that Imran Khans Health was quite well and that they had a successful meeting.

Clash at the Gorakhpur checkpoint: the police and the CTI Leadership clashes

A violent altercation occurred at the Gorakhpur control point between the head of the PTI Umar Ayub and the police. Police pushed Umar Ayub and other PTI chiefs, physically assaulting the PTI chief whip, Amir Dogar, with a stick and tearing his clothes.

Amir Dogar expressed his indignation, calling him the height of police brutality and goonism. He added that I am a member of the National Assembly; Look at what's going on. Our only crime is that we are sitting near Adiala prison.

Police blockade and dead end at the GORAKHPUR checkpoint

Earlier, the police had installed blockages on the roads leading to Adiala prison, inspecting vehicles before allowing them to proceed.

Mubashira Sheikh, the daughter of Bushra Bibi, and her sister-in-law Mehr Nisa reached Gorakhpur's checkpoint, in the hope of going to the prison. Senator Ali Zafar and lawyer Naeem Haider Panhota also arrived outside the Adiala prison.

Imran Khan's spokesperson Niazullah Niazi was arrested by the police at the Dahgal checkpoint. His sisters, Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi, Azma Khanum and the cousin Qasim Khan were also arrested at the Gorakhpur control point, just like the lawyer for Imran Khans, Salman Safdar.

PTI workers blocked the main road, singing slogans. Traffic on Adiala Road has been seriously disrupted, causing immense drawbacks to the public. At the Gorakhpur control point, PTI workers tried to unravel the police barricades, leading to a violent fight between workers and the police.

The police prevented workers from heading for prison and Aleema Khan asked workers to walk in prison. Additional police forces have been called, and Aleema Khan and other family members were taken in the push and the push.

Meanwhile, the secretary general of PTI Salman Akram Raja also arrived at the Gorakhpur control point.

Climbing tensions and arrests

As the number of PTI workers in Gorakhpur increased, clashes between workers and the police intensified. The workers crossed the police barricades and started walking towards the prison. The police used strength, leading to several arrests.

In a tense confrontation, PTI workers advanced, but they were finally arrested by a final barricade just before reaching prison. Anti-riot police have been called and several arrests have been processed.

Labile us traitors or terrorists, we will always stand with founding PTI: Junaid Akbar

