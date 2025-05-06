The former official targeted by Trump says that the president tries to silence criticism





A former official of internal security, Donald Trumpaccuste, can be reduced by betrayal, he is under federal investigation and plans what he calls Anillegalatter to silence critics.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Miles Taylor said he was ready to fight back to court and that his repeated warnings that Trump would use presidential power to retaliate against the perceived political enemies was exact.

My concern was that he would transform the government into a vengeance machine, and that's what's going on, Taylor said.

Since the president signed a month of memorandum of memorandum calling for an examination of the conduct of Taylors as manager of the Ministry of Internal Security during the first mandate of Trumps, the government authorities contacted former classmates of the secondary school and other partners, said Taylor.

I saw indications that they are there, searching my past, speaking to people as far as high school and trying to comb through my life, he said.

We did not know what the objective of the federal investigation was or which government agency put it, said Taylor and his lawyer.

The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Security refused to comment.

During his mandate in Trumps First Administration, Taylor wrote Ananonyms advertising operations, many senior administration officials were trying to limit Trump's worst pulses and protect the country's democratic institutions that, according to him, lacked a moral compass. Taylor then wrote an anonymous memory before becoming a public and opposed the re -election of Trump in 2020.

In an interview in December with NBC News meet the press moderator Kristen Welker, Trump said that he will not allow the Ministry of Justice to investigate his political enemies. Questioned by Welker in an interview that broadcast on Sunday what changed, Trump replied: “Well, no, I look at people, and I don't run anyone.”

Taylor denied any reprehensible act and said he was distinguished for expressed his opinion.

I know I have never violated the law. I know that I assiduously attended my national security obligations, he said. What is really important for people is that you do not need a shift in authorization in the United States to criticize the president.

Given his history criticizing Trump, Taylor said he was expecting to be called by the president at some point. But he said that the memorandum had overturned his family life, forcing him to stop working as a cybersecurity consultant and forcing his wife to return to work earlier than expected after the birth of their baby.

They have adopted additional security precautions due to online threats and vitriol intended for Taylor and updated their will on the advice of security experts, he said. My wife must read online on people saying that they will put me in front of a shooting team, said Taylor.

Meanwhile, some friends are now reluctant to be associated with him to avoid any return.

Although Taylor said that his public position against Trump had reached a personal and professional cost, he said that he and his wife had not planned to try to request a discreet settlement with the administration.

Of course, it never crossed the mind that we were going to try to settle down, Taylor said. And what worries me is that they will try to use this tactic, this baton of the chair of the presidency, to make people close by threatening them and by making them settle with the White House, as if they have asked the companies to settle, as if they try to make universities settle.

Taylor added: It's insidious; It's not American. You cannot threaten the Americans not to exercise their rights to the first amendment because they fear that the President of the United States is pursuing them.

Another former senior official who served Trumps in the first mandate and has been the subject of a similar presidential note, Chris Krebs, is under a federal survey on the application of laws, the Ministry of Internal Security, last week. Krebs refused to comment.

Trump targeted Taylor and Krebs in two service notes published on April 9 revoking their security authorizations and ordering the Attorney General to review their actions within the government. Krebs, as a senior cybersecurity, refuted Trump's false allegations that the 2020 elections were faked and said at the time that there was no evidence of major fraud or voting falsification.

In his memorandum, Trump described Taylor as a blatant leak whose actions were perhaps betrayal and potentially a violation of the Espionage Act. But Taylor said he had always respected the law and confirmed national security and that criticizing the president was not a crime.

Taylors lawyer Abbe Lowell said that the presidents' memo is an unprecedented and unconstitutional attempt to use the executive power to target an American citizen. He and Taylors' legal team weighed a legal response and would not necessarily wait for the government to take the first step in court, said Lowell.

I think what we have seen in the past 100 days is that people find that they can ask the courts to be the protective of the rule of law when it is appropriate, Lowell told NBC News. They become proactive and ask the courts to reign in advance. And it's something that looked at.

Lowell, who has represented a range of customers, including Hunter Biden and Trumps, son -in -law Jared Kushner, said that he hoped that judges would protect his civilian customers and be wary of any potentially inappropriate request from administrative investigators.

I don't think it stops with Miles, but I think Miles is a good test if the system works, he said.

