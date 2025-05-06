XI heads for Russia on a mission to weaken American power on the world scene

President Xi Jinping will use his state visit to Moscow this week to present his tight links with the Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and capitalize on a trade war that isolated Washington. During his four -day trip from Wednesday, XI will hold his first interviews in person with President Putin from Donald Asset Clean the highest rates of the Americas in a century. Hell also attends a parade on the Red Square marking the 80th anniversary of the Second World War victory against Nazi Germany by Moscow and its allies signaling a recent American thaw did not affect Beijings No relationship with Moscow.The President wins over the rewriting of American trade and defense policies has shaken links with allies from Europe in Japan and has moved his administration from world institutions such as the United Nations. That Havoc played in the Chinese mission to counter the World Order led by the United States a task which it has united with Russia, while President Joe Bider joined the partners to contain the two military nations, in particular after Poutines in February 2022 Invasion of Ukraine.The key to the agenda is what kind of opportunities there are, and how to coordinate Russia and Chinese actions to use these four years to cancel American hegemony, said Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. The two men will want to help Trump destroy American supremacy and arrive at a multi -polar world order where Russia and China can prosper.

So far, Chinas' strategy has been devoted to the European Union courts to Latin America, with the aim of finding new export markets targeted by the economy of the world n ° 2. While Trump advances a foreign policy in America to assert US world domination, Beijing has presented itself as the most stable superpower through a damage damage and diplomatic at the nations taken by the American actions.

Live events



However, XI images admiring the Poutines Poutines Military Power weeks after the Russian forces bombed Ukrainian playgrounds and, like Moscow, resists American proposals for a peace agreement in Ukraine, will amplify concerns among certain countries to get closer to Beijing. The European authorities are fiercely opposed to the support of Chinas to Russia despite its war in Ukraine, while the Asian countries of Japan in Vietnam are wary of the territorial ambitions of Beijing. With Trump saying this week that the first trade agreements could arrive in a few days, the high chief of Chinas will have the opportunity to warn other leaders against striking pacts who sell in Beijing. The trip also takes place because Russia and China are faced with new economic challenges. For Beijing, Trumps Bite's prices, factory activity last month taking a hit, giving its neighbors the imports of additional importance. Russia, one of the rare countries to escape reciprocal prices in the midst of radical sanctions against its economy, is faced with opposite winds from the European plan to separate gas ties with the country, and its fourth year of financing a crushing war.

The Chinese leader will probably seek in Putin for more political support after a meeting of the emerging markets of the market last month avoided mentioning Trump or the United States by name, despite the Chinese indications that she wanted to take advantage of the group to repel Washington.

The attendance of the XIS parade is a sign of solidarity with Russia, said Fyodor Lukyanov, head of the Council of the Council of Foreigners and Defense, who advises the Kremlin. This shows that the partnership between Russia and China is developing independently of Washingtons' efforts, he added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected speculation that Trump's administrations' decision to relaunch long -term talks with Moscow, in order to conclude a peace agreement, is an attempt to remove Russia from China.

The terms discussed between Moscow and the United States include a frozen conflict that would grant de facto Russia on the territory in the east and southern Ukraine that it seized in the war a plan which largely corresponds to a proposal for Beijing suggested years ago, by awarding Xi an ideological victory.

Despite this, a reflection group affiliated with the Ministry of Security of the State of Chinas in a recent commentary seemed to signal a certain discomfort in the way the negotiations apparently took place throwing this criticism to Trumps Door. Direct talks could accelerate an agreement, he said, but the bypass of multilateral institutions will lead to a new fragmentation of the world order.

Bloomberg

A distinct report from the same reflection group gave a dark evaluation of the economy of Russia, highlighting problems such as a bitch, a shortage of labor and inflation. Researchers have not speculated on what it could mean for China. Although a lower Russia can give more leverage to XI, it is also possible that a pressure poutine is getting closer to the United States.

Since the invasion of Ukraine Russia, unprecedented Western sanctions have forced Moscow to increase its exports to China. Bilateral trade reached a new record of $ 245 billion in 2024, up 68% compared to 2021, according to Chinese customs data.

However, the speed of this growth has decreased since a peak in mid-2024, with exports in the lowest first quarter since mid-2022, the immediate consequences of the invasion. Part of this is due to a collapse of Russian imports of Chinese cars, which climbed popularity after the exit of foreign companies. This trend has collapsed in recent months, in part because of the Russian tax increases.

Bloomberg

Moscow, who wants more investments, as opposed to simple exports from China, is understandable, said John Gong, professor at the Beijing International Business and Economic University who worked as a consultant for the Chinas Ministry of Commerce. But without a safer environment in Russia, it is a difficult proposal for many Chinese investors, he added.

However, with Putin now courted by Trump, XI could offer some carrots more during this trip, according to Neil Thomas, a member of Chinese policy in Asia Society Policy Institutes Center for China Analysis. It is perhaps at this moment that Beijing decides to play of course two things that Russia wants, like the power of Siberia 2, he said.

Russia has prompted to secure the Chinese agreement for a large gas pipeline, Power of Siberia 2, which would cross Mongolia. Beijing hesitated to finalize an agreement, on the grounds that it does not have an urgent need for additional fuel and prefers to maintain a variety of food options, not to mention a single country.

All the tensions caused by an end of Trump's war in Ukraine, or slowing the trade between the two parties, seem to be overwhelmed by the joint objective of challenging American power on the world scene.

Before Xis' visit, Putin underlined the Russian strategic links with China in a documentary broadcast on Russian state television on May 4. Turbulence in the world has not decreased, but has only increased, and we have such reliable and stable relations that their existence reinforces global stability, he said.

China and Russia want to define a new model of great power relations, said Wang Yiwei, professor of international relations at Renmin University and former diplomat considered to be close to the government of Beijing.

The American system is more managed by the United States, it is not equal, it is not inclusive, he said. China and Russia always need each other to support the multipolar world.

