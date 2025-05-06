SC reserves a verdict in the military trial case, to announce the decision this week





Islamabad: The constitutional bench of supreme courts reserved its verdict on Monday in appeal contesting the decision to declare the trial of civilians in the unconstitutional military courts. The decision, which will be announced later this week, addresses the legal status of trials and the subsequent conviction of civilians for their involvement in May 9, 2023, riots following the arrest of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The bench resumed the hearing 38 intra-haired calls deposited by federal and provincial governments, as well as the Shuhada Balutchistan forum, against the decision of October 2023 which declared that the trials before the military courts are unconstitutional. The bench, led by Judge Amicin Khan, includes judges Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali and Shahid Bilal Hassan. They examine the constitutionality of civilian trials in the military courts.

Pakistan Attorney General (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan presented arguments, claiming that attacks on army installations during the riots were premeditated and were part of a wider plot. He noted that 49 places had been attacked on May 9 and stressed that the country was in a state of perpetual war due to its geopolitical position. He also argued that even if political leaders had been incarcerated during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), there had never been such an attack on military facilities.

During the procedure, the court raised questions as to whether the intention of the May 9 rioters were to protest or commit a crime. AGP AWAN said that the events of May 9 were indeed criminal acts, even if they started as demonstrations.

Judge Mandokhail stressed that the court should not be put on the substance of the incidents of May 9, but on the question of whether the trials were conducted in accordance with constitutional standards. The bench questioned the legal framework surrounding military trials and if the army law could respond to concerns concerning civil trials before the military courts.

The Attorney General said that 86 people had appealed their convictions before the military courts, and more to make calls. He also asked that the final decision includes an “observation” on the right to appeal to persons sentenced by military courts.

Hafezullah Niazi, whose son Hassaan Niazi was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a military court, also addressed the court. He expressed his concerns about the legality of military trials, citing cases in the past where political attacks had been heard in civil courts. Niazi urged the court to respect the rule of law and ensure that the trials follow the constitutional principles.

The case drew significant attention, both national and international, with the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union condemning the use of military courts for civil trials, arguing that it violates the international legal standar

