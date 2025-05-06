Trump's foreign film price proposal came via actor Jon Voight, allies





Actor Jon Voight and his manager submitted a proposal to President Donald Trump, who included the idea of ​​imposing prices on films produced outside the United States, the two men said on Monday.

Shortly after the men met Trump, the president announced Sunday that he authorized the trade department and the American commercial representative to “immediately start the institute process a 100% price on all the films that enter our country which are produced abroad”.

Trump did not detail how these prices would be implemented.

But its announcement on Truth Social sparked panic and confusion in Hollywood studios and streaming services.

The concerns about the potential rates briefly led to the decline in equity prices on Monday for companies like Walt Disney Co. and Netflix.

Trump and the White House both remote the idea that the prices were sure to be adopted.

Voight, in a statement on Monday, said: “We are impatient to work with the administration, unions, studios and streamers to help form a plan to keep our industry healthy and bring more productions to America.”

“By creating the right environment thanks to intelligent incentives, updated policies and essential support, we can make sure that US production companies thrive, more jobs are at home here and Hollywood leads the world again in creativity and innovation,” he added.

Voight and his manager, Steven Paul, submitted a “full plan” to Trump on “what changes must be made to increase the production of national films,” said Paul Sp Global Media's company on Monday.

Actor Jon Voight frequents the commander's inaugural balloon on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Andrew Harnik | Getty images

The plan included “federal tax incentives, the important changes of several tax codes, the creation of co-production treaties with foreign countries and infrastructure subsidies for theater owners, film and television production companies and post-production companies”, said the company.

“The proposal also includes an emphasis on vocational training and prices in certain limited circumstances,” said the firm.

Voight, Paul and another advisor also met Trump in person in Mar-A-Lago to discuss the plan this weekend.

After a tumult on his post Sunday, Trump resumed his rhetoric on Monday.

Trump said he would ask Hollywood studios if they “are happy” of his proposal to impose 100% tariffs on films made outside the United States.

“I'm not trying to injure industry, I want to help industry,” Trump told the White House journalists.

“So we're going to meet industry,” he said. “I want to make sure they are satisfied because we are all about jobs.”

The White House spokesman Kush Desai said that “no final decision on foreign films prices had been made”.

“The administration explores all the options to deliver the directive of President Trump to protect the national and economic security of our country while making Hollywood Grand again,” he said.

Trump also told journalists on Monday that the American film industry “had been decimated by other countries which withdrew them, as well as by incompetence, as in Los Angeles, the Governor [Gavin Newsom] is a roughly incompetent man, he just allowed him to be removed. “”

“Hollywood doesn't do much about this business, they have the pretty sign, and everything is good, but they don't do much,” said Trump.

A spokesperson for Newsom, in a statement, said: “Governor Newsom continues to defend the emblematic California television industry recognizing him as an cornerstone of the state economy, which supports hundreds of thousands of well-paid jobs in all state sectors.”

“His plan of more than double the cinema and television tax credit reflects a commitment to maintain production here at home, support workers and maintain the world leadership of California in entertainment,” said the spokesperson. “If the president announces a proposal with more details, we will examine it.”

Spending films and television series made in the United States fell. But all the major cinema companies based in the United States make films abroad, complicating questions of how a price on these films would be applied and from which it would benefit.

“The prices generally apply to the importation of” goods “, so a price on DVD imports is easy to apply and a rate on intellectual property is almost impossible to apply,” wrote Alicia Reese, Wedbush analyst in a research note on Monday.

The amount of money spent in the United States in films and television series budgeted at $ 10 million or more has decreased sharply since 2021, when there has been an increase in expenses on films produced in the rest of the world.

In 2021, the so-called expenses incurred for such films and television series in the United States were nearly 26 billion dollars, according to Prodpro, which followed studio expenses. This fell to $ 19 billion in 2024.

In 2021, the expenses incurred for such productions in the rest of the world were nearly $ 23 billion. This reached $ 24.6 billion last year, ProdPro data showed.

In 2021, the number of projects planned by $ 10 million or more that were carried out in the United States were 466. This fell to 304 of these films in 2024, according to these data.

Conversely, the number of these projects carried out in the rest of the world went from 420 in 2021 to 489 in 2024, according to Prodpro.

“According to ProdPro's survey in 2025 with studio leaders, when they were asked what the main criteria they consider when selecting a filming location, tax incentives are consideration No. 1,” Prodpro said in a statement to CNBC.

“Other key factors include creative decisions, infrastructure and local crew,” said the company. “Our follow-up shows that the United States see a drop in absolute numbers and market share, indicating that productions move to other countries, including Australia, [New Zealand]Among other centers with attractive incentives. “”

ProdPro said that exchange rates “have also disadvantaged American productions given the strength of the US dollar compared to other markets.”

“In our survey of studio leaders concerning their favorite production locations for 2025-26, the best five choices were all outside the United States,” said the company.

Julia Boorstein from CNBC and Daniel Arkin from NBC News contributed to this story

