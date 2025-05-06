



The president of China, Xi Jinping, asked the leaders of the European Union others to unilateralism, in a veiled reprimand for the efforts of the American predict Donald Trump to reorganize the world order, to write Bloomberg. In a message addressed to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and to the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the links between the EU and China, said that the two should manage the differences and will deepen strategic communication. China in the EU should support multilateralism, defend equity and justice, oppose unilateral intimidation, said Xi Jinping, quoted by Press Agenia of State Xinhua. The two PRIs should collaborate to meet global challenges and promote an equitable world together and order an inclusive economic globalization, he added. The message XI is the last sign of the availability of Beijing to take the Reslas with Brussels, coming the same day when China has publicly confirmed for the first time that sanctions against European parliamentarians who exchange mutually. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told journalists during a large daily president. situationThe time has come to return a new page. In the current circumstances, the two believe that it is very important that China and the EU strengthen dialogue and cooperation, said Lin, quoted by the Central Television State TV station. We believe that we expect that with the complete resumption of the exchanges between the EU Chini, the exchanges and the illegals of the two are deepened. China is trying to repair EU connections, positioning itself as a more reliable partner when Trump lies the community block. His decision to be reborn in the sanctions had only been confident by the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, the past. Imposed in 2021, the measures targeted five members of the European Parliament and the legislative subcommittee of human rights. They were imposed as responding to the measures taken by the EU on Chinese practices in the field of human rights in the Western Xinjiang region. river. Xinhua Tiri's official agency has cited the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman separately, who said Beijing I invite Costa and Von Der Leyen for new bilateral discussions at the right time. However, there are differences in opinion. During an event organized in Beijing to mark the birthday of Europe, which will take place on May 9, the EU ambassador to China, Jorge Toledo, raised a number of problems that have been controversial. Toledo reiterated Beijing calls to combat commercial imbalances, to create a fair market environment for European companies in China, to collaborate in the resolution of global challenges and to engage in the community block to improve bilateral removals. The European Union is ready to make the necessary efforts, said Toledo. Sperm C I China will do the same. Editor :.R.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digi24.ro/stiri/externe/mapamond/xi-jinping-indeamna-ue-sa-si-uneasca-fortele-cu-beijingul-impotriva-intimidarii-unilaterale-intr-o-aparenta-referire-la-donald-trump-3229325 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos