



The Pakistani army chief, General Syed Asim Munnir, who, for so long, was supposed to hide, resolved at the top of a reservoir and said that there is no ambiguity. Any military mishap of India will be greeted by a quick, resolved and notch response.

The declaration occurred Thursday, weeks after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam has embittered an already fragile relationship between India and Pakistan.

Asim Munnir, who has only a few days before Pahalgam's terrorist attack, nicknamed the cashmere like the jugular vein of Pakistan, has now taken the front of the stage to determine the tone of Islamabad in the middle of the tensions that increase between Pakistan and India.

Mining the cashmere as a jugular vein, indicating a deeply woven Pakistani cultural account and vocabulary, meaning Pakistan considers cashmere as vital for its national identity. In the same speech, said General Munnir, we will not leave our cashmirian brothers in their heroic struggle which they put against Indian occupation.

On April 26, Asim Munnir addressed the cadets during a graduation ceremony for the country's first military academy. He invoked the theory of the two nations the framework of the Pakistan Foundation in 1947, which affirms that Hindus and Muslims are distinct nations needing distinct homeland.

The Pakistani authorities firmly denied any association between the declarations of General Munirs and the recent attack on the cashmere.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent envoy of Pakistans to the United Nations, rejected the Indiates of Pakistani participation, stressing that the fundamental cause of unrest in South Asia remains the long -standing question of cashmere.

For his part, General Munnir has spoken since the terrorist attack of Pahalgam in explicitly ideological terms which indicate that it is not inclined to believe that long -term peace with India is possible.

After attacks on Indian security forces in cashmere in 2016 and 2019, India responded by hitting what it said was terrorist camps inside Pakistan.

Two nations theory and cashmere

The theory of the two nations has long shaped the national identity of the Pakistans and foreign policy, the military leaders of Islamabad historically emphasizing it during periods of tension with India and the softening of their position when diplomacy was possible.

Since the score of British India in 1947, cashmere has remained the epicenter of the rivalry of India-Pakistan, marked by wars, insurrections and a continuous military presence, which makes it one of the most volatile regions of the worlds.

The recent general Munirs of the two nations ideology and his remarks have been considered by many in India to signal a significant change in the approach of the Pakistans. His statements are largely interpreted as an effort to project force and rally the support of the public in the political divisions and the economic difficulties of the Pakistans, which have weakened the formerly unshakable loyalty to the military establishment.

However, analysts consider Asim as more than a political strategist; His hard position on India is shaped by his management of the main Pakistani military intelligence agencies and his conviction that conflict with India is fundamentally religious in nature.

General Asim Munirs The current involvement of the cashmere crisis is not his first experience of regional tensions. In 2019, as the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence Pakistan (ISI), he played a key role during the cashmere suction attack which led to Indian air strikes and a brief military escalation.

Asim Munnir's mandate ended months later when Prime Minister Imran Khan removed him.

The relationship of munirs with Imran Khan remained tense, the former PM of Pakistan opposing his elevation to the chief of the army.

After Khan was ousted in April 2022, Asim Munnir took command seven months later. Imran Khan, still popular among the public, has been imprisoned for two years.

Since the appointment of Asim Munirs, the army has taken a firmer position in the management of relations of Pakistan with India, consolidating control by appointing the head of spy as a national security advisor – a role traditionally occupied by retired generals or civilians.

The diplomatic links between India and Pakistan remain frozen, with an aggressive public rhetoric replacing silent diplomacy, increasing the risk of maliculation in the midst of current regional tensions.

