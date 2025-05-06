India, United Kingdom forge free trade contract; PM Modi calls it “historical milestone”





PM Modi and Keir Starmer (file photos) New Delhi: In a significant boost to bilateral relations, India and the United Kingdom successfully concluded a free trade agreement (ALE) and a double contribution agreement, marking an important step in their strategic partnership.The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a conversation with his British counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “Delighted to speak with my friend Keir Starmer. In a historic stage, India and the United Kingdom successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial free trade agreement, as well as a double contribution agreement”, in an article on X. Calling the ambitious and mutually beneficial FTA, Prime Minister Modi also declared that the agreement should deepen the full strategic partnership between the two nations and stimulate growth in several sectors. These historical agreements will catalyze trade, investment, growth, job creation and innovation in our two economies. “”He also referred to a possibility that Starmer visits India by saying: “I can't wait to welcome PM Starmer soon in India.”British Prime Minister Starmer also praised the agreement qualifying him as “historic moment”. “Today, Great Britain has concluded a historic trade agreement with India. Fantastic news for British affairs, British workers and British buyers, delivering our change plan. Good to speak to the Prime Minister @narendramodi while we are marking this historic moment,” he said in an article on X.,In addition, details on the free trade agreement, the PMO has published a press release indicating that the expansion of economic and commercial relations between India and the United Kingdom is an angular stone of the increasingly robust and multifaceted partnership, as the two leaders recognizes. A well-balanced and complete free trade agreement, encompassing both goods and services, should considerably increase bilateral trade, create employment possibilities, increase the standard of living and improve the quality of life of people from the two countries. This trade agreement strengthens the heart of the complete strategic partnership of India-UK, establishing a framework for increased cooperation and economic growth, according to the press release.Free trade agreements are generally aimed at reducing or eliminating customs duties on various negotiated products while facilitating trade and investment regulations of services. India is looking for improved opportunities for its qualified professionals in the IT and health sectors of the United Kingdom, as well as entry into franchise on various products.Read also: Everything you need to know about the India-UK free trade agreementThe United Kingdom, in turn, would have asked for reduced prices for its exports, including “scotch whiskey, electric vehicles, lamb meat, chocolates and confectionery”. In addition, they aim to increase their presence in the service sector in India, in particular in “telecommunications, legal, financial services, banks and insurance”.The Mondial Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has suggested that Indian products, including textiles, clothing, shoes, carpets, marine products, grapes and mangoes, would benefit from this relatively modest rates of the United Kingdom.

