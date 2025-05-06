Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the middle of the trade warExBulletin





Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is organized an electoral rally in Windsor, Ontario, April 26.



President Trump is expected to meet Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday at the White House after Trump's steep prices and hard comments on the creation of Canada “51st state” created tensions between the two neighbors and the allies.

Carney, the chief of the Liberal Party of the Center-Gauche, won the Canada elections last week in a campaign dominated by concerns concerning Trump's rhetoric and the impact of prices on the dependent economy of the country's trade.

“As I have been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country,” Carney told the supporters on the evening of the elections. “These are not inactive threats. President Trump tries to break us so that America can own us. This will never happen.”

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of ​​annexing Canada and using “economic force” to do so. In an interview with NBC Kristen Welker who broadcast Trump on Sunday, said that he was “very unlikely” that the United States would use military force, but “it could happen”.

“If Canada was a state, it wouldn't cost us,” Trump told NBC. “It would be great. It would be so great that it would be a darling state.”

Trump often quotes American trade deficits with Canada as a justification to make it the 51st state. Its administration imposed a 25% rate on many Canadian goods.

Trump who noted more than once that Carney's party did not win the majority in Parliament minimized the meeting on Monday.

“He comes to see me. I don't know what he wants to see me, but I guess he wants to agree. Everyone does. They all want to conclude an agreement because we have something they all want,” said Trump.

This is an opportunity for a reset in the relationship

Carney is a former central banker who took over after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned in January. Their party was in the polls until Trump begins to speak of annexation, increasing the anger of the Canadians.

“President Trump alone has helped the Liberal Party recover from a very large popular opinion deficit in Canada to win the elections, ironically,” said Jona, a history professor at Cornell University.

“It's quite shocking to see to what extent this attitude [toward the U.S.] Changed in response to the initiatives that the Trump administration has taken since the day of the inauguration, “said Parment.

Trade is probably a subject of discussion between the two leaders, but Carney reported at a press conference last week that Tuesday's meeting would only be the start of negotiations.

Carney's desire to resist Trump's rhetoric was a large part of its call for voters, said Asa McKercher, professor of public policy at St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia describing the “elbow” slogan adopted by Carney's campaign. It is a term of hockey used to describe a defensive position.

Tuesday's meeting could be an opportunity to “reset the relationship” between the United States and Canada, “because it's pretty bad,” said McKercher. “Canadians are really upset by the President of the United States.”

