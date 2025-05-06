Imran Khan says that mines and minerals will not be deposited in the KP assembly anyway





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically declared Tuesday that the controversial bill for mines and minerals would in no case be the table in the assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Citing Khan after their meeting with him in Adiala prison, his sisters Noreen Niazi and Dr. Uzma said he was turned upside down by the long absence of KP Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and he asked why he did not come to prison. They said that Imran Khan said that his entire cabinet would see Nawaz Sharif in prison when he was imprisoned, then why Gandapur did not come to see him.

Addressing the media after their meeting, the sisters of Khan led by Aleema Khan, who was not allowed to see Khan, said he asked Khan not to meet those whose names were not on the visitors' list. Aleema said that her sisters told Khan that those who come to see your statements when they meet the media outside the prison.

She said that her sisters also told Khan that her social media account was used to promote certain vloggers and he said that he had said nothing. She said that those who had met Khan in prison in the past 10 days have lied to the media about her statements. She said they would make sure Khan's social media account is not used.

