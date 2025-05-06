I voted for Trump. Here's why I don't regret my vote





For some Trump voters, the president makes campaign promises. Others are not satisfied now but hope for a new golden age to come. Read their answers below.

Opinion forum | USA today

When we asked readers to think about the first 100 days of President Donald Trump, we received hundreds of responses from many political persuas, including the president's own supporters.

Those who voted for Trump did for a myriad of reasons. For some, the president makes campaign promises, while others hope for a new golden age to come. According to readers, readers should come from the next 100 days of Trump? Of the rest of his term? We have published a collection of their answers below. Do you want to participate in our next forum? Visit Usatody.com/Forum to see what we are talking about next week.

I voted for Trump. I do not regret my vote.

I voted for President Donald Trump because I supposed that Hed Grab the bull by horns as he always does and on certain things he has, but if I am honest, what he did on Social Security is a real disappointment. I cannot say that I feel full of hope, so this part bothers me.

Everyone says social security will disappear or it could be cut, but tell me this: how can it happen? We have been paying there for years and now they say that it may not be there? It is not a right that we paid people!

The administration points to all this waste and all this money that we have spent for this and that and we can afford to send billions of dollars to other countries to help even when it is not clear, but we cannot repair social security? It makes no sense.

If anything, social security services must be doubled, but no one wants to touch it.

I think that the crazy man, but senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, had a very valid point on the enlargement of social security benefits. If Trump could do it, Hed is a real hero. I thought that perhaps once he came into office, during these first 100 days, Hed added it as a priority, but it seems that it will resume a rear seat again.

I have no second reflection on my vote. At least someone is finally doing something, and we knew it would be a jumped ride to do what must be done. We have to get it up, and we knew it came into it.

If it can repair the rest of the economy and have this rate do, open our exchange and open our energy, then in the long term, this will help. But I know people who are retired and I see what they get, and I just don't understand why it is not a priority. I have heard no one say something other than working on it and I think we all know what it means.

Brian Bullerman, Ridgeway, Iowa

Trump's rocky start will end very well

The media updates the fact that on various polls, Trump has the lowest approval of his first 100 days that any president of this century. Some experts are actually dizzy. I look at this media circus and I wonder if these people have already heard the sports axiom, it's not how you start, it's how you finish.

Trump has on his professional and political RSum the gargantuan duo of the achievements of the greatest return in the history of American affairs and the biggest return in American political history. In fact, the man even co-body the book entitled “The art of return!”

To anyone who takes Glee in his difficult departure to try to solve a problem of generations of America who takes advantage of trade, does anyone really think that the dance on his grave will age well?

As President Ronald Reagan said about his strategy on the Cold War, we win, they lose. I predict that President Trump will come out in the lead in the trade war and, by inaugurating the golden age, he will remain in history as the greater president of all time.

Eugener. Dunn, Medford, New York

Trump's greatest success during his first 100 days? Creation of chaos.

What have I seen in the first 100 days Trumps? I saw the chaos created to dismiss government employees; The running and offbeat approach of prices; The appointment of the members of the cabinet who are clearly, depending on the behavior, not qualified to be in the role; expel individuals without regular procedure; And use the illegal importing of drugs and drug components from Mexico and Canada as premise for expensive prices.

I support the effort to manage our borders, especially with regard to illegal drugs. I support the search to force China to fair practice behaviors.

But what Trump has done the most is to sow chaos. I expect that we were going to a recession because of its practices with prices.

What I hope that hell will then? Pay attention to reality.

Pierre Dube, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Trump destroys things that made America great

Trump dismantles and destroys the things that made America large. Our founding fathers have created America to be a constitutional republic. This is specifically what has raised the glory of America over other countries and has given unified pride to its citizens.

I can't argue anything that Trump has done or did because now I understand that his agenda is selfish.

The government he wants is not for the good of each person in America. I am very worried because it strives to change the laws. He is actively working on the abolition of checks and counterweights that are in our constitution in order to obtain total power. I am also concerned about his cruel treatment of others.

Trump wants to be a great world leader, but he doesn't have the real strength to be a big leader. He is arrogant and has no compassion for people. He refuses to take responsibility for the things he did badly. Instead, he rejects the blame on someone else.

I voted for him, but I am very worried now. Trump ruins our economy. He is too irrational and radical in his actions for anyone with a brain to ignore. It is he and he alone crushes our economy.

Rebecca King, Eustace, Texas

We feel short -term pain for the long -term gains required

Trump has managed to secure the border the most and illegally withdraw from people in the United States, despite the efforts of his opponents to stop him.

It will take time for its economic policies to come into play. Market turmoil is due to emotional investors who react in the short term rather than long term. If we stay the course, we will see a better commercial balance, a migration from companies to America and a drop in unemployment.

The problem of politics is that it is always in the best interest of a politician to do things that will have a short -term gain, regardless of long -term implications. Trump is not a politician. Its economic policies are designed to improve long -term things, rather than in the short term. Regardless of what someone thinks of Trump, it should be painfully obvious that we cannot continue on the economic road on which we have been all my life.

We have to reduce expenses. I want these public programs to be available for my children, and unless something is done today to change course, these advantages will not be there any longer. The Trump Government Department of Government is a start, but unfortunately, it will take more than get rid of waste and fraud to solve our debt problem. My concern is that we will continue to kick that it can on the road.

If he can accomplish half of what he works on, he will have achieved more than any president in my lifetime (which is quite long).

Joe King, Columbus, Ohio

