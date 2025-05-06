India, United Kingdom Reach Free Trade Deal, PM Modi calls it a historic milestone | Latest news from India





India and the United Kingdom have concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial free trade agreement (ALE) which will deepen the bilateral full strategic partnership and catalyze trade and investment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after a conversation with his British counterpart Keir Starmer. The factors contributing to delays mainly involved techno-legal issues concerning commercial, investment and social security problems (PM Modi / X) The agreement was finalized three years after Modi and his former British counterpart Boris Johnson set the objective of concluding the FTA by October 2022. Since then, negotiations had been affected by differences on a series of questions, including rates on alcohol and cars, and political disorders in the United Kingdom. Delighted to speak with my friend PM @keir_starmer. In a historic stage, India and the United Kingdom successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial free trade agreement, as well as a double contribution agreement, Prime Minister Modi said in an article on X Tuesday evening. These historical agreements will deepen our complete strategic partnership and will catalyze trade, investment, growth, job creation and innovation in our two economies. I can't wait to welcome the PM Starmer to India soon, he said. The two leaders have described development as a historic stage that will promote trade, investment, innovation and job creation in both economies. They have agreed that the agreements between the two major open market economies will open new opportunities for businesses, strengthen economic ties and deepen people's ties to the person, according to a reading on the Indian side. Starmer said that strengthening alliances and reducing commercial barriers with savings around the world is part of the UKS plan for change to offer a stronger and safer economy, read reading. More details on the trade agreement were expected Tuesday evening in the form of official announcements by the two parties. The breakthrough in commercial negotiations followed two consecutive visits to the United Kingdom last week by the Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, for meetings with British trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds to push the talks through the finish line. According to the latest commercial data from British governments, India was the 11th British trading partner during the four quarters until the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and represented 2.4% of the United Kingdom trade. Total Trade in Goods and Services BetWeen India and the UK WAS WAS WORD 42.6 BILLION IN THE FOURTERS TO THE END OF Q4 2024, AN INCREASE OF 8.3% from the FOURTERS TO THE END OF Q4 2023. This include Indian Exports to the UK WORTH 25.5 Billion in the Four Quarters to the End of Q4 2024 ( of 10.1% Compared to the Four Quarters to the End of Q4 2023), and UK Exports to India Amounted to 17.1 billion in the same period (an increase of 5.8% compared to the four quarters at the end of the fourth quarter 2023).

