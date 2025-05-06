The United Kingdom and India sign a “historic” trade agreement after years of difficult negotiations

LONDON Great Britain and India announced Tuesday that they agree on a lasting free trade agreement which would reduce prices on products such as Scottish whiskey and English gin shipped to India and Indian food and spices sent to the United Kingdom

The agreement occurs more than three years after the negotiations start and stopped by a previous British government.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X that the agreement was ambitious and mutually beneficial. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called him as a monument.

This is the biggest trade agreement that we have concluded that the United Kingdom since we left the EU, and it is the most ambitious trade agreement that India has ever concluded, “said Starmer.

The British government said the agreement would reduce Indian import taxes on British products, including whiskey, cosmetics, medical devices, cars, plane coins and lamb. Whiskey and gin prices will be divided by two from 150% to 75% before falling to 40% by the 10th year of the agreement. Automotive prices will drop from more than 100% to 10% under a quota.

The Ministry of the Trade of India said that 99% of Indian exports would not be confronted with import rights under the agreement, which applies to products, including textiles, marine products, leather, shoes, toys, gems and jewelry.

This brings us closer to our goal of becoming a global economic power. He protects our fundamental interests while opening doors to Indias more participation in world value chains, said the Minister of Trade, Piyush Goyal.

Modis Office said that the agreement covered the trade in goods and services and would unlock a new potential for both nations to jointly develop products and services for global markets.

Great Britain said the agreement is expected to increase bilateral trade by 25.5 billion pounds ($ 34 billion) per year from 2040 and add nearly 5 billion pounds ($ 6.7 billion) per year to the British economy.

Mark Kent, director general of the Scotch Whiskey Association, said that the agreement would be transformational for industry. India, a country of 1.4 billion people, is the largest market in global whiskey, and Kent said that the agreement had the potential to increase the export of scotch Whiskey to India by 1 billion pounds over the next five years.

The question of visas for Indian nationals was a point of collision in the talks. The British government is under pressure to reduce the pressure of immigrants increased by the success of Reform of the anti-immigrant party UK in local elections in England last week.

Affairs Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the trade agreement had had no impact on the immigration system, but has made modest changes to business mobility.

The agreement adds Indian musicians, chiefs and yoga instructors to the groups who can request British visas and include a three-year exemption from British social security contributions for Indian workers in the United Kingdom, the same exemption will apply to British workers in India.

The agreement, which must be ratified by the two countries, intervenes while countries around the world are jostling to conclude trade agreements to compensate for the prices imposed by President Donald Trump to American trade partners.

Rain Newton-Smith, Director General of the Organization of Employers, The Confederation of British Industry, said that the trade agreement between India and Great Britain, the world economies of the fifth and sixth in the world was a headlight of hope in the middle of the spectrum of protectionism. “”

The trade negotiations of the United Kingdom-India started long before Trump's re-election. Official discussions began in 2022 on a free trade agreement This minister at the time, Boris Johnson, praised as a key objective after the departure of the British of the European Union in 2020. Johnson promised to conclude an agreement by Diwali in October of the same year.

The two countries held 13 cycles of negotiations without breakthrough before the suspended discussions while the two nations held general elections in 2024.

Modi was re-elected and Great Britain replaced the Conservative government with a Starmers Labor Party party.

The two leaders spoke by phone on Tuesday and Modi said he invited Starmer to visit India soon. Starmer's office said it would be as soon as possible.

Roy reported to New Delhi.