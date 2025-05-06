



Register for The Slatest to obtain the most insightful analysis, criticism and advice, delivered daily in your reception box.

In recent months, millions of people across the country have headed in the streets to protest against the Trump administration, thanks to the organizational efforts of groups and 50501. Sometimes they focus on specific government policies targeting immigrants, prices, trans and Doge cups, but they are generally all pro-democracies demonstrations that started with people before Inauguration in January.

In previous years, I would have been there with them, but not this time. Instead, I smile and signal the demonstrators, which sometimes raises a fist in solidarity, then I continue my day. When I read on The Themor, the administrations falling the notation of approval feel strangely unsuitable.

Some observers believe that these protests are more effective than those associated with the first Trump administration, namely the 2017 women's march and the BLM 2020 demonstrations. The main difference seems to be that previous iterations had the words of women and blacks, while these focus on democracy. The involvement is that the previous manifestations have problematicly stressed the identity on democracy and that perhaps this defect is the reason why we have always ended up with a majority of voters signing everyone for four more than less than the impetus. Perhaps focusing on identity has brought us into this mess, or perhaps this is the identity on which we focus: gender (read: women), breed (black American), trans people.

But how can identity alone be the scapegoat when 92% of black women voted for democracy in 2024? When have blacks have always been the most pro-democracy progressive voting block in American history? Perhaps the real change in the last protest movements is simply that 92% of black women are tired of explaining how much racism costs all Americans to all Americans.

The 92% movement concerns black women who take time for this political crisis, or perhaps especially during that. Some wondered why more blacks are not shown during this iteration of anti-Trump rallies. Well, took a break, or maybe it was just this one completely. It seems to be an inappropriate moment to be a political clogged, but it is not so easy to bounce back from what happened on November 5. We have turned inward, attracting the support of other black women, reminding us of our value and protecting our mental health. This is always true what Malcolm X said about black women who are the most missed and the most protected in America, so we look at each other. This is what Michelle Obama did when she decided to skip the inauguration of Trump and even Jimmy Funeral Carders, where she would have been sitting next to Trump. No, not doing this this time.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the writer Maya Angelou advised, when people show you who they are, believe them the first time. I think this also applies to countries and voters. It was not even the first time, so I hope we really believe them now. Kamala Harris has not lost in a landslide, but she should have won one as the most qualified candidate in recent history, presenting herself against an opponent who could not be more different. It looked like a referendum on women, especially black women. It was not only that 8 voters out of 10 out of 10 were white or that 53% of white voters supported it, but that more colored voters were attracted to Trump, including a record number of Latin voters showing support for the Republican candidate.

To be fair, prevails over false populism has weakened democratic support in all minority groups, including Americans of Asian origin and black Americans, with younger men of republican color than ever before. Basically, the Trump campaign was able to flourish in a coalition that black women thought they could count. Everyone has their reasons for the way they voted, but it hurt, and rejection felt personal at a certain level.

Robyn Nicole Sanders I almost joined Big Law. I always knew what it would do when Trump came. Learn more

And again, black women have proven to be recorded to support Harris because we knew how much we were at stake and we wanted to be proud of the role we played by helping to elect the first president of the Americas, a black woman. My hands were actually trembling when I was doing my bulletin because I was so excited to be part of such a historic day and proud of how far we had come as a nation. At the end of the day, I was reminded where I live. I was reminded what the majority of Americans think of women, in particular black women, deliberate ignorance of misconduct (and criminal behavior squarely) of powerful white men.

Harris Loss was more than heartbreaking for us. This gave its clarity on the way in which uninteresting America remains to protect or listen to black women, and certainly in the little things that he cares about being led by one. America wants to protect its love story with white supremacy. At the National Democratic Committee, representative Hakeem Jeffries has a hilarious ride on a song by Taylor Swift when he compared the Trump candidate to an old ex-friend who continues to hang out, saying, brother, we have broken with you for a reason. We never recovering together. But here we are, and he feels likely that black women are the third wheel. White America and its allies must find something on themselves that we cannot teach them. They need to realize how whiteness in all its forms including white supremacy and the way it believes itself with the largest identity policy of all.

I think a lot about George Yancys New York Times, I should abandon whites?, Published two years in Trumps First Presidency. In this document, he reflects on the hate mail he received, including detailed death threats, after having dared to ask whites to think about their racial prejudices and racism in a previous room, called Dear White America. Yancy, a black philosopher, had tried to model radical honesty by recognizing his own sexism and how to be a man gives him privileges in relation to black women. He called white America, as Luvell Anderson described it, stopped believing lies on his story, lies on the whiteness of the ravages and how he weakens democracy. In the end, Yancy decided to focus on the greatest good, on the whites who had also stretched his hand to thank him for sharing his thoughts and challenging them to think more deeply on theirs.

Trump has just published an executive decree aimed at decimating the 1964 civil rights law This content is available for Ella members more only why all billionaires around Trump are such losers? This content is available for Slate Plus members, only the arguments of citizenship of the Supreme Court of the Supreme Court are epally bad Americas, the unions are seiming on Trump

I'm glad it worked for Yancy. But the 92% movement does not consist in waiting for the whites to finally appreciate the many faces of white supremacy. Being a 92percenter means turning inward at this critical moment. It is not the same as abandoning. We are caucus between ourselves and we rally around those who have been sidelined without ceremonies and encouraging our rising political stars. Thanks to consumer boycotts and purchases, buycotts were thinking about politics. Did not hold a resentment or not licking our injuries trying to treat what seems to be a tragic misunderstanding that America cannot see its way.

At a conference for women leaders, Harris herself spoke of the scary effect that Trumps turbulent the first months ago in the oval office had on people who are afraid of expressing himself. As a university professor, I see that among students, teachers and administrators, who fear becoming targets. But she also said, laughing, I'm not here to say that I told you. Some people asked her to do and say more, as if she were one of the leaders of an anti-Trump thrust, although it is literally the main person trying to defeat him in the first place. She will probably not be this chef and it is not a scary effect that makes her, and other black women, seated it. Weren't afraid. Just demanded our time.

Register for the Slates evening newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2025/05/why-black-women-arent-protesting-trump-this-time.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos