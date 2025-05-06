



Pakistans Two Asim General Asim Munnir and his close confidant, a new national security adviser, as well as the head of the intelligence department of inter-service services, the lieutenant-general Muhammad Asim Malik, deliberately brought their country to the war with India by the engineering of the Attack of Terrorism of Pahalgam, according to the security sources.

The Federal spoke about half a dozen of current and former security officials to understand the evaluation by the government of Narendra Modi of whom is responsible for the attack of Pahalgam was it the terrorist holder Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) or the two asims who fed it?

Officials spoke freely about these sensitive issues on condition of anonymity. Their consensus is that the two Asim are also responsible for the attack.

In search of legitimacy

Another official said that what ASIM Munnir had done may be traced to the circumstances in which he became the military chief. And that also has to do with the way it was made to feel small by the supporters of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Security sources have told the federal part that a kind of Pahalgame attack could not have occurred without the knowledge of Asim Malik. He may not have known the precise date or location, but you must certainly know that an attack on tourists would occur.

It is without interest and lack of vision. By targeting India, he thinks that he can acquire legitimacy within the army and among the inhabitants of Pakistan who were granted to previous army leaders but was refused, said the head of the above security.

He even threatened to harm the families of those against him.

Bogged in Controversy after the attacks of May 9, 2023 against the installations of the Pakistani army by supporters of the former Prime Minister Arrested Imran Khan, General Asim Munnir held a meeting on camera with senior Siackot officers.

During the meeting, a shaken Munnir threatened the wives and children of his detractors, most of whom were retired officers of the Pak army.

A reliable report from Reunion indicates that Munir has used the gutter language against those he perceived as his enemies and warned that if he went down, he would take others too.

Munir was clearly on a trembling window, said another security official.

His appointment as head of the army has been embedded in controversy. He was supposed to retire on November 27, 2022 and the head of the army chief at the time Qamar Javed Bajwa was to hang his boots two days later, on November 29. This would have made you ineligible to become the military chief.

However, the Pakistani cabinet led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif adopted a resolution authorizing the PM to maintain the services to provide beyond its retirement date. This made the country's army chief of the country.

Battle with Imran Khan

Before becoming the head of the army, Munir was also head of the intelligence department of inter -service services, the Pakistani spy agency all powerful better known by its ISI abbreviation. But his passage was reduced to eight months after the Prime Minister of the time, Imran Khan, complained of him to the chief of the army of the Bajwa time.

Apparently, Munnir had brought Imran Khan the corruption of relatives of his wife Bushra Bibi, also known as Pinki Peerni, who returned to Khan smoke. Munnir was moved as a body commander, Gujranwala.

The ancestry of Munirs has opposed the establishment of the army while certain retired generals considered as near Imran Khan openly expressed their opinion against him.

Asim Munnir is without interest and lack of vision. By targeting India, he thinks that he can acquire legitimacy within the army and among the inhabitants of Pakistan who were granted to previous army leaders but was refused, said a security official.

In this context, when Imran Khan was arrested in the premises of the High Court of Islamabad on May 9, 2023, all hell came off. And then came the SIALKOT meeting during which MANIR threatened its enemies and their families.

Friday Times reported that the headquarters of the Pakistani army in Rawalpindi had been violated by demonstrators and that the residence of the body of the body of Lahore, the LT Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani, was burned. Ghani was transferred to Rawalpindi and Lieutenant-General Fayyaz Hussain Shah was invited to take his place. It was reported that Ghani refused to open fire on the demonstrators.

Prolonged tenure

Slowly, the position of Mining began to become stronger as it surrounds itself with its loyalists like the commander of the Body, based in Rawalpindi, General Shahid Imtiaz and Asim Malik as head of the ISI.

The eminent Pakistani observer and former special R&W secretary, Rana Banerji, wrote that Munir graduated from the training school of officers in Mangla, which is considered a shade lower than Pakistan Military Academy based in Kakul.

Last November, he extended his two -year term. He was to retire in November 2025, but, following an amendment to the law by the Pakistani parliament which ruled the mandate of the army leaders, Munnir will take place for five years until November 2027.

The mandate of ISI Asim Maliks was to end in September 2025, but by making him a national security advisor, Munnir also assured that Malik will continue to serve after his retirement, said another former security official.

Family advantages

Not only can be provided, but his immediate family also benefited from his appointment as the military chief. Investigation journalist Ahmad Noorani reported in March, on his website Fact Focus, how the maternal uncle of Munirs Syed Babar Ali Shah is an unexpected king of Islamabad since the beginning of 2023, fixing key appointments.

Nooorani said Shah played a decisive role in the creation of Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir the head of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). After corruption and accusations of mismanagement, Jahangir was deleted. But Shahs Hand was also seen at Shahzad Naddem Bokhari becoming the Zonal Director of Fia Islamabad.

The germaine cousin of Munirs, Hajra Sohail, benefited from her almighty brothers. She worked as a scholarship manager in an organization of the federal government called Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF), when Munnir became the army chief. In two years, she became general manager of Peef.

The wife of the Iram Asims Munirs near the Mohin Naqvi parent is the Minister of the Pakistan Interior as well as the president of Pakistan Cricket Board.

In the hours following the publication of Noooranis Report, his brothers Mohammad Saif ur Rehman Haider and Mohammad Ali were recovered in Islamabad from their house by unidentified men and they remained missing for a month.

A report of April 20 said that the brothers had been saved from Rahim Yar Khan after a meeting with the police.

Who is Asim Malik?

Malik comes from an army family, his father Lt Gen Ghulam Muhammad Malik retired as a commander of the Body X, Rawalpindi.

According to longtime Pakistan observers, Munir wanted Malik to manage an assignment as a body commander, but the latter did not seem willing. But he continued to have the confidence of Mining, which led to the assignment of the ISI and to become the National Security Councilor afterwards.

Before becoming head of the ISI, Malik was adjutant general at the siege and played a decisive role in the supervision of procedures against the former head of ISI Faiz Hameed, who designed the installation of Imran Khan as Prime Minister. But later, for the same reason, he was placed in police custody when Munir became chief of the army and now faced a martial court.

Security sources have told the federalty that a kind of Pahalgame attack could not have arrived without Malik's knowledge. He may not have known the precise date or location, but you must certainly know that an attack on tourists would occur.

