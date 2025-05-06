



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the importance of the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu-et-Cachemire. The PM said: “Pehle Bharat Ke haq ka paani bhi bah ja raha tha, ab bharat ka paani, bharat ke haq me bahega, bharat ke haq mai rukega aur bhais ke hi kaam aayega. “(Earlier, even water that rightly belonged to India passed from the country. Now, India water will flow for India, will be kept for India and will be used for India needs).

India has suspended the Industry Water Treaty, a several decades old agreement with Pakistan governing the shared use of key rivers. India has suspended the water sharing pact which guarantees the supply of 80% of the Pakistani farms after having identified two of the three attackers in an attack which killed 26 people in cashmere as Pakistanis.

PM Modi spoke during an ABP News event.

“For decades, our rivers has been the subject of tension and conflict, but our government, in collaboration with the governments of the States, has launched a massive campaign to link the rivers. The Ken-Betwa Link project and the Parvati-Kalisindh Chambal Link project will benefit the millions of farmers,” added PM Modi.

All the doors of the Baglihar dam, a key hydroelectric energy project on the Chenab river in the Jammu-et-Cachemire Ramban district, remain closed, even if a limited volume of water continues to run downstream.

The Baglihar dam, a key hydroelectric energy project on the Chenab river, was at the center of the disputes between India and Pakistan as part of the Industry Water Treaty.

Pakistan allegedly alleged that India had almost completely stopped the flow of water through the border through the Chenab river while the fears of a confrontation between the two neighbors go up after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Since Sunday morning, the water flow has been strangled almost 90% of the usual volume that passes in Pakistan, according to Muhammad Khalid Idrees Rana, spokesperson for the Pakistans Indus River System Authority. The nation had planned that the water supply on the farms would be short by a fifth for the next two months, even before this restriction, he said.

Son unprecedented, said Rana, adding that India generally has water daily for electricity production but releases it every few hours.

