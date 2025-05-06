Carney says Canada is “not for sale, it will not be for sale, never” in Oval Office Reeping With Trump





Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday on Tuesday that Canada was “not for sale” and “will not be for sale, never” at an oval office meeting with President Trump, a few moments after Trump called the border between the United States and “artificial” Canada and romanticized Canada's idea to join the United States

Trump said he and Carney would not discuss the United States that acquires Canada unless “someone does not want to discuss it”, but said that there would be “huge” advantages for Canada in the event of “wonderful marriage” between the two countries. The president has repeatedly launched the idea of ​​acquiring Canada, despite the repeated rejection of the concept by Canada.

“As a real estate developer, you know, I am a property developer at heart,” Trump told journalists at the Oval Office. “When you get rid of this artificially traced line … When you look at this beautiful training when it is together, I am a very artistic person.”

Carney intervenes, adopting a language he thought that Mr. Trump would understand.

“As you know in real estate, there are places that are never for sale,” said Carney. “We are sitting in one at the moment, the Buckingham Palace that you have also visited. And after meeting the owners of Canada in the countryside in recent months, it is not for sale, it will never be for sale. But the opportunity is in the partnership and what we can build together.”

When asked if Carney's rejection of the idea makes trade and other negotiations more difficult, Trump insisted: “No, not at all”. But the American president does not give up the idea, despite the lack of membership of Canada leaders and people. “But I say,” never say “,” said Trump.

Tuesday's meeting at the White House has been the first time that Carney has come into office. Carney is committed to remaining firm against the American president, despite the tensions on trade and borders.

Trump started their meeting at the oval office by congratulating Carney for his victory, saying: “I think I was probably the greatest thing that happened to him.”

“We are going to be friends with Canada,” the president told journalists at the Oval office. “No matter everything, we're going to be friends with Canada.”

On trade, Mr. Trump insisted that there is nothing that Carney could not say on Tuesday to raise American prices on Canadian products. Carney called this a “greater discussion”.

American-Canadian relations were tense by Mr. Trump's prices and his comments on the creation of Canada on the 51st state.

Carney declared in his victory speech that Canada's previous relations with the United States, “depending on the deepening of the integration of our economies and our close security and military cooperation, is over”. He also said that Canadians had to “fundamentally reinvent our economy” in the light of Mr. Trump's pricing regime.

Before the meeting, Carney told the BBC last week that Canada would only make discussions on trade and security with the Trump administration “on our conditions”. Carney, a member of the Liberal Party, was elected party leader in March and became the Prime Minister shortly after.

An import rate of 25% on the goods of Canada not covered by the USMCA trade agreement entered into force on March 4. Trump said the price was to punish Canada for the entry of fentanyl and migrants to the United States last year, US customs and border protection seized 43 pounds of fentanyl on the Canadian border, while more than 21,000 pounds of the medication were tense at the southern border. Canada has retaliated against the United States with prices on many American goods.

“We don't need their cars, we don't need their energy, we don't need their wood, we don't need anything, except for their friendship, that we always hope to maintain,” Trump wrote before Carney's arrival. “They, however, need everything of us!”

During the weekend, Trump said he was talking about Canada on the 51st state, although he said he was not expecting to use military force. “I don't see him with Canada. I just don't see him,” said the president in an interview on NBC News' “Meet The Press”.

Carney said he wouldn’t discuss the Canadian state with Trump. The Prime Minister also said that Mr. Trump did not suggest that Canada become the 51st US state in his latest telephone call.

“It is always important to distinguish lack of reality,” said Carney last week, adding: “What the Canadian people have clearly declared, practically without exception, that it will never happen.”

