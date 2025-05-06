Before Gibran, Prabowo mentioned the false diploma of Jokowi





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – President PRABOWO SUBIANTO alluded to the question of the false diploma of former president Joko Widodo at a meeting of the plenary cabinet at the presidential palace. His statement was made before vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Jokowi's son.

Publisher's options: political aroma in changes in TNI officers “The question of the diploma is questioned, later, my diploma will be asked,” said Prabowo while giving instructions at a meeting of the plenary cabinet at the presidential office, presidential palace, Jakarta, Monday, May 5, 2025. In addition, Prabowo also strongly denied the hypothesis called the “president of the doll” controlled by Jokowi. He rejected rumors that said he was still checked by Jokowi, “I was told that I am president of the doll, I was checked by Mr. Jokowi. As if Mr. Jokowi every night my phone. I said it was not true,” he said. Prabowo said he was close to all the former presidents of the Republic of Indonesia because he had often consulted. Not only Jokowi, but also the 6th president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and the 5th president Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI. “Consultation, asking for an opinion, asking for advice, he is 10 years old, I ask him, no problem. I face Mr. Sby, no problem. He even joked, if possible, he also wanted to face the 4th president Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus hard). However, this desire was impossible to do, because Gus Hard died on December 30, 2009. “Faced with Mr. Harto, against Bung Karno if he could,” said the president. The president directed the cabinet session at the presidential office on Monday afternoon accompanied by vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Almost all the ministers of the Red and White cabinet and the agency's heads also attended the trial. The plenary cabinet session became the third outfit throughout 2025. Previously, the plenary cabinet session also took place on March 21, with the agenda to discuss the preparation of the government before the EID AL -Fitr 1446 H. The question of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma is still underway. Last President of the Development of the Policy Assistance Network (JPKP), March Samuel Suekan, reported Roy Suryo and several other parties to the metro police in the city of Bekasi on Monday, May 2025. In a report recorded with the number LP / B / 976 / V / 2025 / SPKT.SAT RESKRIM / RESTRO BKS CITY / METRO JAYA POLICE, March SAMUEL has evaluated the accusation as a form of public incentive which could divide the community and defame the right name of the Head of State. “JPKP is worried and disappointed by the vicious slander who has managed to supervise largely and continues to convince the public that Mr. Jokowi has so far a false diploma that has been used in the exhaustiveness of the file to occupy the government's strategic positions, even at the presidential level,” said March in a written statement on Monday, May 20. 2025. Entre and Hendrik Yaputra Contribute to the drafting of this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/-di-hadapan-gibran-prabowo-singgung-ijazah-palsu-jokowi-1354310 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

