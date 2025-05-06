



KP cm Ali Amin Gandapur makes gestures during a video connection address to PTI workers on September 22, 2024. Screengrab via Geo News

The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, underlined Tuesday that neither he nor the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, never refused to speak with the establishment, claiming that his party does not engage with the enemies of the state.

“Imran Khan has always talked about negotiations,” said the CM in the fight against a seminar, adding that no discussion is currently underway, but suggested that he could take time before the next parliays cycle.

These remarks contrast with the president of the president of the PTI, the lawyer Gohar Ali Khans, last month, the founder of the imprisoned party had not authorized any leader to engage in interviews with the establishment.

Gohar said that after the PTI chief, Azam Swati, claimed to have received a boost from Khans to contact the establishment to resolve political problems to bring political stability to the country, indicating that the party is not on the same wavelength.

In another damage control offer in April, the spokesperson for the Sheikh Waqas Akram party said that former PM Khan had never closed the door to negotiations, adding that talks could only be held in national interest and should cover basic issues, including law supremacy and constitution.

During negotiations with the government, Gandapur said that committees had been trained at government level in the past, but they could not succeed.

Verhely denying any statement on behalf of Imran Khan, the brands of shooting, also declared that neither he or his party had conflict with the army.

I have never seen Khalai Makhlooq 'and I did not feel any pressure on their part, he said, referring to a term often used to refer to the military establishment.

My red line is Pakistan, he added.

He clearly indicated that he was not in favor of talks with those who had picked up arms against the state. I distant myself from anyone who said war in the state, he said.

He said legal efforts were underway for the release of the founder of PTI and clearly indicated that no one could replace him in the party.

We are committed to guaranteeing its release within the framework of the Constitution and the law, said Gandapur.

He rejected the idea that US President Donald Trump had ever betrayed the PTI and also rejected the assertions that the military establishment was behind the sit-down sites 2014.

Gandapur criticized the attitude of federal governments towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that he was unaware of the province and wanted him to go bankrupt.

