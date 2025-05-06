PM Modi speaks to Emir of Qatar while India intensifies the awareness of Western Asia





Set a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government of the Union has intensified its awareness in Western Asia in the midst of tensions with Pakistan, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Emir Qatari Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Minister of External Affairs will meet on Wednesday 725 years. The moves came while the organization of the Islamic Cooperation Mission to the United Nations in New York published a declaration expressing its concern concerning the deterioration of the security environment in South Asia and criticizing India for hostile rhetoric, while condemning the terrorist attack on Pahalgam. In a strong response to the OIC declaration, which had also expressed support in Pakistan and called for the self -determination of cashmere, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the declaration had been published at the request of Pakistan, the absurd appellant. The ministry rejected any interference by the regrouping of 57 countries in india internal affairs In a statement, the ministry said that the Emir of Qatar had expressed condolences to the victims of the attack and expressed its full support in the fight against terrorism and all its actions to translate the perpetrators into court. The declaration of support for India came while the Qatari Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani met with Pakistani Minister Mohin Naqvi in ​​Doha. A statement published by PMO Qatari only said that they had discussed bilateral cooperation relations and means of supporting and developing them, as well as several questions of common interest. Visit of the Iran FMS The Ministry of External Affairs has announced that the Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs will arrive in Delhi on Wednesday May 6, 2025) and would support with Mr. Jaishankar Thursday, May 8, 2025), as well as the co -president of the meeting of the joint committee on economic issues. He will also call President Droupadi Murmu during his visit, indicating that South Block importance gives Mr. Araghchi's visit. However, it is unlikely that the government will resume that Mr. Araghchis proposes to mediate between two fraternal neighbors of India and Pakistan. During a visit to Islamabad on Monday, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, who met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and the Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir, journalists told the region was clearly to understand the current situation. The commitment with Iran and Qatar follows Mr. Modis' conversations with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates following the attack by Pahalgam in which 26 men 25 tourists and a local person were killed. However, while India began preparations and exercises for a possible military strike on Pakistan, in response to the attack, of many countries, notably Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Water, as well as the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, had also published a declaration of the decchants and the resolution of the problems of dialogue and diplomacy. New Delhi did not respond to a statement by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday calling for an independent and transparent investigation into the attacks.

