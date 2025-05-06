



A new bombshell survey shows that only Boris Johnson are the more popular conservatives to voters than Reform UK. The survey conducted by probeers More common noted that the Tories had a three -point survey advance on the insurgent party of Nigel Farage with Mr. Johnson in charge hypothetically. Under Kemi Badenoch, the outgoing Tory leader, the party follows the reform of eight points and the work by one. Under his main rival for the leadership of Robert Jenrick, the party would always follow the reform of seven and the work of two. Although it could make a dark reading for Mrs. Badenoch, the perspective she lost her position in the face of the old PM seems high, since he is not even a deputy.

Whether or not Mrs. Badenoch is concerned about a return from Mr. Johnson, she may well look over her shoulder while rumors are starting to circulate on her future as a conservative chief. Although she insisted that she is “confident”, she will remain in charge of the opposition of His Majesty, some within the party fear that their brand has “upside down” while the reform is growing. “We cannot continue as we are and it is simply not up to it,” said a conservative initiate at The Independent. However, by writing for this website, the former conservative chef Sir Iain Duncan Smith insisted: “To these few conservatives, now informs journalists according to which another leadership election is the answer, I say, if after four elections in management and a total disarray among the deputies in the past five years, another leadership election is what they believe that the public are delightful.

References the dark local electoral performance of the party which allowed them to lose 674 counselors three less than the reform, Sir Iain added: “This electoral result was frankly the second important tremor after the first devastating political earthquake last year. “He underlined the level of anger that too many conservative voters still had for our mistakes and our failures. Not to mention the terrible behavior of too many conservative deputies who sometimes seem to worry more about their careers than the lives of those they were sent to serve.”

