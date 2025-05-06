The hope of hope for Gaza fades while Israel provides for a major escalation





When President Trump welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to the White House in early April, a journalist reminded Trump that his campaign promise in 2024 to end the war in Gaza had remained unseat.

Israel had recently broken a tenuous ceasefire in his 18-month war with Hamas and renewed his Gaza bombardment. But Mr. Trump professed optimism.

I would like to see the war stop, he replied. And I think the war will stop at some point that will not be too distant in the future.

A month later, peace prospects in Gaza have further decreased.

Netanyahu warned an intensive Israeli escalation on Monday in the Palestinian enclave after his security firm approved the plan to call tens of thousands of reservists for a new attack.

Israeli hawks insist that strength cannot put pressure on Hamas to finally release the more than 20 hostages, it is always captive and put an end to the conflict. But many analysts say that a great Israeli escalation could kill all hope for peace.

The question is now to know how Mr. Trump will react. Analysts said that after a first wave of diplomacy to release hostages and reach a long -term settlement, Trump and his senior officials distracted the conflict. This was equivalent to a free hand for Mr. Netanyahu, who seems ready to use it.

At the start of the administration, the whole promise was on Gaza, said Ilan Goldenberg, specialist in the Middle East in Obama and Biden administrations. But when the cease-fire collapsed, Trump mainly gave the Israelis the green light to do what they wanted.

My feeling is not so involved, added Mr. Goldenberg, who is now the main vice-president of J Street, a defense group for Jewish political defenders. He sort of bored.

Trump plans to go to the Middle East next week, with stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

A violent escalation in Gaza would be frustrating for Mr. Trump, a brutal reminder that he failed to deliver the peace he promised.

However, it is possible that Mr. Trump has lost patience and welcomes the conversation in Israel for having inflicted an end and crushing against Hamas in what Mr. Netanyahu said that his military officials had told him to be the finishing movements of the war.

Trump could also have high tolerance for the use of heavy forces. He warned Hamas that all hell will stand out if the group does not publish the remaining hostages.

Michael Makovsky, President and CEO of Hawkish Jewish Institute for National Security of America, agreed that Mr. Trump was less committed to Israel about Gaza than the Biden administration.

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his senior officials spent a high time after the attacks of October 7, 2023, Hamas trying to manage the Israels Gaza campaign. Their objective was to limit civil suffering in Gaza and to save Israel from international condemnation, even if criticism qualified them as too tolerant towards Israel.

Trump showed lightning of concern for the population of Gazas and said on Monday that he would help Gazans get food in the middle of an Israeli blockade.

But his attention to the conflict was sporadic.

It's like night and day with the Biden administration, which was trying to microchip Israel operations, said Makovsky.

Israeli officials do not receive telephone calls, he said. I don't think they are in a hurry on the number of help trucks arrive.

Axios reported on Monday that Israel would launch a new field operation in Gaza if an agreement with Hamas was not reached when Trump had returned from his trip to the region. Mr. Makovsky, who recently attended meetings with senior Israeli officials, said that this report corresponded to his understanding.

Regarding the Middle East, he added, Trump focused more on emerging diplomacy aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear bomb.

In a statement on Monday, Brian Hughes, spokesperson for the National Security Council, said Trump was determined to obtain the immediate release of the hostages and the end of the Hamas rule in Gaza. He added that Hamas has the unique responsibility of this conflict and the resumption of hostilities.

A sign of the changing goal is Mr. Trumps Special's portfolio sent for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. At the start of Mr. Trumps' presidency, Mr. Witkoff embarked on Israel-Hamas diplomacy to continue a temporary ceasefire agreement concluded on January 15.

But Mr. Witkoff has since become a kind of itinerant super envoy that juggles many missions. The former real estate promoter and a longtime friend Trump has also taken Iran's file and met President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia four times to discuss Ukraine.

There is not much to suggest that Secretary of State Marco Rubio intervened. Mr. Rubio, whom Mr. Trump last week also gave the post of national security advisor, has not yet visited Israel.

