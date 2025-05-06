India, United Kingdom Ink Landmark Landmark Free Trade Firstpost Agreement





“These historical agreements will deepen our complete strategic partnership and catalyze trade, investment, growth, job creation and innovation in our two economies,” said Prime Minister Modi Learn more

India and the United Kingdom finalized a bilateral free trade agreement (ALE) on Tuesday, May 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the completion of the agreement in an article on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “These historical agreements will deepen our complete strategic partnership and will catalyze trade, investment, growth, job creation and innovation in our two economies.” Delighted to speak with my friend PM @Keir_starmer. In a historic stage, India and the United Kingdom successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial free trade agreement, as well as a double contribution agreement. These historical agreements will deepen our – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2025 The story continues below this announcement British PM Starmer made a similar announcement on X. Today, Great Britain has concluded a historic commercial agreement with India. A fantastic news for British affairs, British workers and British buyers, providing our change plan. Good to speak to the Prime Minister @Narendramodi As we are marking this historic moment. pic.twitter.com/mr0wfatbch – Keir Starmer (@keir_starmer) May 6, 2025 What becomes cheaper with the FTA? An ALE is an arrangement where countries are suitable for either to remove completely or to considerably reduce customs tasks on the maximum number of goods exchanged between them. This also leads to the loss of non -passing barriers on a substantial value of imports from partner countries. The EFT-UK EFT lowers prices on products such as whiskey, cosmetics, advanced manufacturing parts and foods such as lamb, salmon, chocolates and cookies, which makes them cheaper. Prices on medical devices will also be reduced. The agreement also mentions quotas on both sides for automotive imports. The softening of standards to promote exports of services and bilateral investments is also of the Ele. The story continues below this announcement Double contribution agreement and what it means The agreement also includes a double contribution agreement (DCC). This is a bilateral arrangement between two countries designed to protect the social security rights of workers who move between them. When a DCC is not in place, Indian professionals working in the United Kingdom (and vice versa) may be required to pay certain taxes in the two countries. With the Convention, contributions made in a country can count for eligibility for advantages (such as pensions) in the other country. This ensures that workers do not lose their retirement services simply because they have moved. Long road to the FTA The agreement between the fifth and the sixth world economy was finalized after three years of intermittent negotiations. It aims to increase bilateral trade by an additional 25.5 billion ($ 34 billion) by 2040, with the intention of liberalizing market access and reducing commercial restrictions. Read more: The Historical Trade Agreement of India-Uk in 10 numbers The discussions concerning a free trade agreement between India and Great Britain began in January 2022. This agreement became a representation of the aspirations of Great Britain to an independent trade policy after its departure from the European Union. However, the negotiations faced interruptions, because Great Britain had four different primary ministers since the start of these talks, and the two countries held the elections last year. With agency entries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/india-uk-ink-landmark-free-trade-agreement-concluding-years-of-negotiations-pm-modi-announces-13886026.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos