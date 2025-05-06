Trump's call to reopen Alcatraz as a prison could be blocked by roadblocks





At its peak, Alcatraz Island housed more than 260 prisoners, with notorious gangsters such as Al Capone, George “Machine Gun” Kelly and James “Whitey” Bulger serving the time in the rocky outpost.

With its fence in 1963 after falling into ruins, the federal prison off San Francisco found a new life as a popular tourist destination which continues to draw more than a million visitors per year as a national historical monument.

All this could change again if President Donald Trump arrives. Trump wrote on the social networks on Sunday that he directed the federal prisons office, the Ministry of Justice and other agencies to “reopen a considerably enlarged Alcatraz and rebuilt” to the “most ruthless and violent delinquents”.

But experts and historians of federal correctional services warn that if such a project can be particularly “symbolic” for Trump, any plan would be incredibly expensive and ineffective, especially when the mission of the federal government is to reduce spending and prisons remain tense by staff shortages.

“You would essentially enter and eliminate a national benchmark just to set up a prison which would literally be for the optics mainly, because it does not make the most financially sense to establish something like there,” said Michael Esslinger, who wrote five pounds on the history of Alcatraz and believes that he has visited the island at least 500 times.

Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay in September. Carlos Avila Gonzalez / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images File

The National Park Service manages Alcatraz.

J. Elizabeth Peace, spokesperson for the United States Department of the Interior, said in an email that “the president's declaration speaks of itself”, and refused to comment more.

Before the closure of Alcatraz, it was determined that it would take at least $ 4 million to renovate it and that the island of the island was a major reason why it cost so much to maintain. For example, fresh water had to be encouraged on the island every week.

In a statement published in 1962, BOP director James Bennett said it was not an “economically solid policy” to invest millions of dollars to rehabilitate Alcatraz. The accommodation of an inmate in Alcatraz cost more than three times what it cost Atlanta, the BOP said.

We do not know how much it would cost to build a new prison on Alcatraz from zero. The newly installed director of BOP, William Marshall III, said on Monday in a statement that he had ordered an assessment on “the next steps” for an American penitentiary reopened.

“USP Alcatraz has a rich story,” said Marshall. “We are impatient to restore this powerful symbol of law, order and justice. We will actively work with our police and other federal partners to restore this very important mission.”

As a comparison, a new federal prison that would hold 1,400 detainees in the County of Letcher, Kentucky, near the Virginia border, would cost more than $ 500 million.

Walter Pavlo, President of the Consulting Consulting Consulting LLC, whose experts include former BOP cases and guards, said that he could easily see the prison prison on Alcatraz exceeding that of the installation of Kentucky. In addition, there are other costs associated with the operation of a maximum safety installation which requires advanced technology and infrastructure, in particular for a property that has had a long and colored escape attempts.

Federal prisons are generally built in isolated and rural communities. Having one in the San Francisco Bay region, one of the most expensive places to live in the country, would also require competitive wages, Pavlo said. He said these correctional agents and staff members should be experienced in the treatment of dangerous offenders.

The BOP is currently hosting such prisoners in its “Supermax” in Florence, Colorado, south of Colorado Springs.

Trump “wants a show for high -level criminals that people can see,” said Pavlo. “And there is no place higher than Alcatraz.”

Some elected officials in California minimize Trump's plan to make Alcatraz backfire in a workers' prison.

“It is now a very popular national park and a large tourist attraction,” said representative Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., The former president of the Chamber, whose district includes the island, on X. “The president's proposal is not serious.”

The idea began to take shape after Trump took office for his second term. His son Donald Trump Jr. posted on X that “maybe we should also reopen Alcatraz?!?!” In response to his father's announcement preparations for an installation at the US military camp in Guantnamo Bay, Cuba, to house thousands of migrants.

In 1981, the Reagan administration also examined Alcatraz as a place to hold the detainees fleeing Cuba via the Materal de Bateaux de Mariel, but the idea was rejected because the island did not have the appropriate resources and, at that time, it was a magnet for tourists.

Alcatraz's operations began in the middle of the 19th century, first as a military fort to host prisoners, until the federal government transfers it to the Ministry of Justice. The federal prison opened in 1934. Over the years, Alcatraz nicknamed the rock was the scene of dramatic escapes and a deadly held seat.

His goal was “really a way to isolate prisoners from news and society,” said Esslinger. “It was a bit like this iron curtain where no information came in or out.”

But Alcatraz was not worth it to be maintained. In 1962, before the prison fence, the BOP determined that the salty air severely bullying the building. Meanwhile, the absence of a sewer system meant that wastewater was dumped directly into the bay.

The island again attracted national attention in 1969 when a group of Amerindian activists occupied it until 1971.

David Widner, whose uncles, condemned bank thieves John and Clarence Anglin, escaped from Alcatraz in 1962, said that, given the tradition and public fascination of the island, “it would be logical to remain as it is.”

“But do I think Trump is able to return it? Of course,” said Widner. “With the right type of money, it could be redone.”

