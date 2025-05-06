Turkeys Erdogan supports Trump's “my dear friend” negotiations with Iran, Russia,

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Donald Trump held what the two leaders described as a productive call conference on Monday.

Erdogan called Trump as his dear friend “and expressed his support for Trump's efforts to end conflicts and on the world in the world.

I stressed that Turkey is ready to provide the support necessary to establish peace, stability and security in our region, Erdogan said After the call.

I revealed that I would be very happy to welcome my dear friend to Trkiye in the first opportunity, and he invited us to the United States, he added.

Asset said His very good telephone conversation with Erdogan covered many subjects, including war with Russia / Ukraine, All Things Syria, Gaza, etc.

Trump confirmed that he and Erdogan had exchanged invitations to go to the other country.

During my four years as president, my relationship with President Erdoan was excellent. We have worked together in close collaboration on many things, especially that he helped Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was imprisoned in the United States immediately at my request, said Trump.

I can't wait to work with President Erdogan to get the ridiculous, but deadly end, the war between Russia and Ukraine ended now! Trump concluded.

Pastor Andrew Brunson was decree In 2016 and was held for two years for having collaborated with two groups classified as terrorist threats by the Turkish government, the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK) and the disciples of Clerc Fethullah Gulen, who call their movement Hizmet. He was also incongruous of proselytizing Christianity while belonging to Islamic and Marxist-Atheists “terrorist” groups.

The criticisms of the Islamist government turned on that Brunson had been targeted for his Christian faith. Erdogan openly attempt To use Brunson as a negotiation currency to win the extradition of Gulen, that Erdogan accused of orchestrating an attempted coup in Türkiye in 2016 from his home in Pennsylvania. Gulen stayed in the United States until his death in October 2024.

Brunson thanked President Trump for his commitment and his efforts in the guarantee of my release when a Turkish court ordered him the release in 2018. The American center for law and justice (ACLJ), which worked for a long time to ensure his freedom, also applauded the Trump administration for his stubborn efforts.

According to the Erdogans office, during their telephone call, the Turkish President exhorted Trump to consider lifting sanctions against Syria to stabilize the economy and help the nation rebuild itself after a brutal civil war that lasted more than a decade.

Turkey has been push hard To obtain sanctions against Syria, but the American and European powers are less confident than Turkey in Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the former Al-Qaeda franchise which led the successful campaign to overthrow the Bashar al-Assad dictator in December.

HTS seeks to rename themselves as a sort of more moderate and inclusive Islamist government, with promises to protect the Syries from many ethnic and religious minorities. Turkey strongly supports the Junta HTS because it has promised to disarm the Kurdish militias, which Erdogan considers partners with the violent separatist PKK in Türkiye.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House this week, Trump made a surprising comment on a previous conversation he had with Erdogan.

I said, congratulations, you did what Nobodys was able to do in 2,000 years. You have resumed Syria. With different names, but the same thing, Trump recalled Tell Erdogan.

Erdogan would also have urged Trump to make sure that humanitarian aid is delivered to Gaza without interruption when they call on Monday.

This strongly contradicts Israel's policy, which interrupted Help the expeditions in March, on the grounds that Hamas terrorists fly a large part of the aid and have not honored the commitments to release Israeli hostages.