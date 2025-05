Trump Last: “ Certain places are never for sale, '' said Carney to Trump after the American president called on Canada to be “51st condition” | US News

Analysis: Dok to Stop Strikes of Houthis A real success for Trump – who could have consequences for Israel

By Alistair Bunkall, correspondent of the Middle East, in Jerusalem

The American bombing campaign on Yemen has far been that Donald won over the most active military engagement since he took office just over four months, and an extraordinarily underestimated, since the president has the reputation of being opposed to military action.

The American army made more than 800 strikes against Houthi targets since Trump returned to the White House at the start of the year. This represents on average fifty per week.

Two aircraft carrier groups have been positioned in the region to help this – a significant deployment which also serves the double objective of acting as a warning to Iran.

The Houthis have launched missiles and drones against two targets in support of the Palestinians in Gaza: delivery of the Red Sea and Israel.

The first cost billions of dollars to world trade and this has motivated America and Great Britain to act.

Authentic success for Trump

Trump's announcement represents a real success for the American president.

It is also a considerable boon for Oman, who played a decisive role behind the scenes, mediating between the parties to achieve this agreement.

Iran, which supports the Yemeni group, has almost certainly played a role behind the scenes.

The Houthis, often lazily rejected as a group of Ragtag, are particularly resistant and have not given in to a one -year bombing campaign by Saudi Arabia, supported by Washington and London.

But where does this development leave Israel, who greatly benefited from the American and British strikes against one of its regional enemies and allowed them to focus on Gaza, Lebanon and Syria?

What is the following for Israel?

Only last week last week, I was woken up around 6:30 am by air raid sirens in Jerusalem while ballistic missiles were drawn in this direction. On Sunday, I heard the explosion during my breakfast while a Houthi missile struck the perimeter of Ben Gurion airport.

Today, Israel has launched its reprisals which, according to its own evaluation, have destroyed the operational capacity of Sanaa airport.

In Jerusalem, we expect an answer in the coming hours or days.

If the Houthis decide to continue their campaign against Israel, then Netanyahu hopes that the United States maintains its military support.

But Trump will be impatient to fight this victory and piss off his success – if this is the case, I would expect to see the United States withdraw from this particular fight because he is looking for a more important nuclear agreement with the sponsor of Houthis – Iran.

