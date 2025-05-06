The strong message of PM Modi in Pakistan: “India water will only be used in the interests of India”





After the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty, Prime Minister Modi declared earlier than the water that rightly belonged to India had left the country, but that it was now flowing for the benefit of India and will be used for the country.

New Delhi: In a strong message in Pakistan after the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India water would only be used in the interests of India. He declared earlier than even the water which rightly belonged to India led the country, but that it will now flow for India and will be used for the country. India water will flow for the interest of the country, explains PM Modi “Earlier, even the water that rightly belonged to India went from the country. Now, India water will flow for the interest of the country and will be useful for this,” he said in an apparent reference to India putting the water treaty in suspense in the context of countermeasures against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. While approaching the summit of the ABP network “India @ 2047”, PM Modi said that to make major decisions and achieve objectives, it is important to give primacy to national interest and to believe in the country's capacities. A discussion takes place in the question of the media on water (referring to the treaty of industry) Bharat Ke haq ka paani, Bharat Ke haq Mein Bahega. He said. PM Modi says India goes from GDP to GEP Prime Minister Modi said that when people look at the country now, they can proudly say that “democracy can deliver” and stressed that the government went from the GDP approach to progress according to the raw people of people (GEP). While speaking of the work done on the interference of rivers, PM Modi has declared that water is a subject of intense discussion in the media in recent times. Here's what PM Modi said about the Waqf law Referring to the new WAQF law, Modi declared that the need to reform the law was felt for decades, but to satisfy a voting bank, even this noble work has been defamed. “Now, the amendments have been brought, which, in the real sense, will help the poor Muslim mothers and sisters and the poor Muslims of Pasmanda,” he said. Prime Minister Modi, in his address, said that the biggest dream of this India change was to become “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. “The country has the capacities, resources and the will for this,” he said. Speaking about the finalization of the India-UK free trade agreement, Prime Minister Modi said it was a historic day because this pact between two major open market economies would mark a new chapter in the development of the two countries. “This will stimulate economic activity in India and open up new ways and opportunities for Indian companies and MPMs,” said Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Modi said that India does not only make reforms, but actively engaging with the world, it is also a dynamic shopping and commercial center. “To make major decisions and achieve objectives, it is important to give primacy to the national interest and to believe in the capacity of the country,” he said.

