Could Boris Johnson save the Conservatives? The survey shows that the ex -PM is only the leader to beat the reform of fagging – in the middle of the word of intrigue to oust Badenoch after the mauling of the elections

Conservatives can only overcome the Nigel Farage UK reform that if it finds a way to bring Boris Johnson, a new poll suggests in the middle of rumors of a plot to ouster Kemi Badenoch.

The former Prime Minister, who was forced to leave No10 in 2022, is the only party leader under which the conservatives pay their opponents on the right.

The more common survey can alleviate discussions on the defense of Ms. Badenoch after a terrible performance in local elections last week, since Mr. Johnson is no longer a deputy.

She and Robert Jenrick, the secretary in the shadow of justice who is considered her main rival, would lose against Mr. Farage.

And Mr. Jenrick, who presented himself for management last year, is even less popular with voters than it is, the figures suggest.

Almost 60% of conservative voters and half of those who support the reform say that a return Johnson would be good for the party – just like a third of donors.

Rear-ban deputies would take place this week to discuss the future of Ms. Badenoch after the conservatives have lost more than 600 seats in the local elections last week.

However, the rebels were marked “deceived” by former chief and minister Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who declared that the exchange of leaders would do the party so early.

Another deputy told Mailonline that some people are “upset and concerned” and want to change the leader, most backbanchers “understand that our problems are much deeper and know how silly we would have”.

</p> <p>Your browser does not support Iframes.</p> <p>

The more common survey can alleviate discussions on the defense of Ms. Badenoch after a terrible performance in local elections last week, since Mr. Johnson is no longer a deputy.

The party currently languishes the third in most opinion polls behind the reform of Labourand, the latter withdrew a massive part of the base of the Conservative Council on Thursday.

Ms. Badenoch said today that she was “confident” that she will still be a conservative chief in the next general elections.

She has only been in charge for six months, following the party hammering during the electoral year, which followed a period when she had three leaders in the space of two years.

But some deputies would be unhappy that the room seems to go “back”.

One of them said to independence: “We cannot continue as we are and it is simply not up to it.”

However, WRite in L'ExpressFormer Sir Iain chief warned that “conservative voters have not forgotten” party when he was in power.

“ For these few conservatives, now informs journalists according to which another leadership election is the answer, I say, if after four elections in management and total disarray among the deputies in the last five years, another election of leadership is what they believe that the public voted, then they are deceived ', he added.

“This electoral result was frankly the second significant tremor after the first devastating political earthquake last year.

“He highlighted the level of anger that too many conservative voters still had for our mistakes and our failures.

“Not to mention the terrible behavior of too many conservative deputies who sometimes seem to take care of their career than the lives of those they have been sent to serve.”

Ms. Badenoch said today that she was “confident” that she will still be a conservative chief during the next Electio General

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said that conservative deputies planning to overthrow Ms. Badenoch were “ deceived ''

Writing in L'Express, former Sir Iain Duncan Smith chief warned that “conservative voters have not forgotten”.

Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch are both under pressure to reverse the fortune of their parties after the reform picked 10 tips and more than 600 seats in the Survey on Thursday.

Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch are both under pressure to reverse the fortune of their parties after the reform has picked up 10 bypass and more than 600 seats in the Thursday survey.

Under between the reform and the Liberal Democrats, the conservatives lost more than 600 advisers and the 15 of the advice he controlled in the elections, among the worst results in the history of the party.

On weekends, Ms. Badenoch said that she understood why the voters are “ angry '' with the conservatives and that she had to “find a plan that will deliver”, adding that it will be a “slow and stable” effort so that her party resumes.

Conservative co-president Nigel Huddleston sought to play the threat of Reform UK, saying to Sky News: “When they are in a position to deliver things, this is when the brilliance stands out.”