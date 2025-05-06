Trump denies having published an alleged image of AI of himself as a pope





Follow the live updates to the Trump administration.

President Trump said on Monday that he had nothing to do with a representation of himself as a pope who had been shared on his social media accounts and in the White House during the weekend, to distant the image apparently generated by the AI ​​that agitated Catholics.

I had nothing to do with that, Trump said by answering questions in the oval office. Someone invented a photo of me dressed like the pope, and they put it on the internet. It was not I who did it, I don't know where he may have come from AI but I have no idea where she comes from.

Trump, answering a question about Catholics unhappy with the image of him dressed in white papal dresses and a ceremonial hairstyle, also tried to minimize increasing criticism.

They cannot take a joke, Trump said, quickly saying to the journalist, you don't want to say the Catholics; You mean false information media. Catholics loved it.

But Catholics across the country, including a leading American cardinal, suggested that the image is offensive, especially since they cry the death of Pope Francis. Cardinal Timothy Mr. DOLAN DOLAN DE NEW YORK, in Rome for the Papal Conclave, said when he asked the image on Sunday that he hoped that it was not the presidents.

I hope he had nothing to do with that, said Cardinal Dolan. When asked if he had been offended, the cardinal dismantled but called the image a Brutta figura, which means that she had made a bad impression.

While the president insisted on the fact that he did not know the image of himself as a pope, he was published by the White House on X and by his own social account Truth, which shared several images apparently generated by AI.

Asked by journalists last week who he would like to be pope, Trump first joked that he was his own choice n ° 1. He then qualified the Cardinal Dolan as a good option. (Mr. DOLAN is not a likely candidate.)

Mr. Trump is not Catholic, but his wife, Melania Trump, is a Roman Catholic. Ms. Trump apparently loved her husband's image in papal clothes.

In fact, my wife thought it was cute, insisted Mr. Trump on Monday in the oval office. She said, isn't it nice?

Some Catholic leaders in the United States had declared that the image could be interpreted as a mockery of their faith. It is never appropriate to ridicule or make fun of the papacy, Dennis Pout, executive director of the Catholic Conference of the New York State, said the public policy for the United States, the Catholic bishops, in the New York Times.

Trump courted the votes of the Catholics of the Nations during his two campaigns, and during the 2024 race, he chose a vice-president who converted to Catholicism in adulthood. Vice-president JD Vance was opened on how his faith informs his policy.

I agree with people who tell jokes, Mr. Vance posted on social networks in response to a question about the image.

