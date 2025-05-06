



Free khan now to counter the hybrid war of modis: sh waqas press govt to awaken strategic sleep, as an indicator building dams to suffocate water supply

Islamabad: the central secretary of information Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Sheikh Waqas Akram, vehemently condemned the Punjab police for having abused, pushed and dragged the sisters of the founder of the PTI Imran Khan, as well as managers and workers of the senior party, outside the prison of Adiala peaceful way to meet their imprisoned leader.

In a strongly spoken press release Tuesday, the central information secretary, Shaikh Waqas Akram, said that the politician's highway was not only a blatant violation of judicial orders, but also an act of lack of respect for the most appreciated and appreciated nations. He described physical assault against women and peaceful citizens to reflect fascist regimes of tactics focused on fear and authoritarian state of mind.

He castigated the Punjab police for having blatant the judiciary with complete impunity as tools for political repression rather than protectors of the law and the order. Waqas warned that such cheeky acts of state brutality, in particular during a period of national security threats, are dangerously divisive and direct assault against the democratic foundations of Pakistans.

He demanded an immediate responsibility for those responsible, stressing that the continuous repression of the regime against constitutional rights and fundamental human dignity would only make disorders and resistance across the country.

Pti Cis also declared that the illegitimate government did not have the courage to speak for a single word against the narendra Modi war cup, but triggered all the strength of illegal tyrantic tactics, unconstitutionally imprisoned for the imprisoned national leader Imran Khan.

Waqas firmly condemned the shy and submissive position of the illegitimate government in the face of increasing hostilities from Hindutva India, led by RSS, immediately demanding the immediate release of Imran Khan to send a strong message from national unity to the Indian Prime Minister of War.

Pti CIS said that India exploits the internal political instability of Pakistans and serious human rights violations to build a case to put Pakistan back on the Gray list of FATF, while the country's leaders remain in a gentle sleep state. Waqas has warned that the situation has become so alarming that international airlines now avoid Pakistani airspace, while India continues to build new hydroelectric projects to stifle the water supply of Pakistans in clear violation of the Industry Water Treaty. The PTI CIS has expressed a great disappointment that despite these critical developments, the illegitimate regime has been obsessively focused on political vendettas, arbitrarily stopping PTI managers and workers, involving them in cases manufactured and politically motivated and systematically targeting social activists while mercilessly suppressing the freedoms of the media.

The head of the PTI also condemned the government's controversial decision to approve the increases in heavy remuneration for its brigade of state ministers in the midst of Pak-India tensions and an aggravated economic crisis, a decision that has only exacerbated public anger and dissatisfaction. Waqas deplored that instead of relieving the suffering masses and forging national unity to face the Indian aggression and the growing terrorist threat, the regime has persisted in its oppressive tactics of political victimization to prolong its illegitimate rule.

He declared that at an time when the fascist government should have adopted a more aggressive approach on the diplomatic front, convening an All Party conference (APC) and published the founder of PTI illegally incarcerated to promote national unity and send a strong message to Narendra Modi, the government of the form-47, shocked its coercion campaign, repression and repression.

PTI CIS has raised serious concerns concerning the deafening silence of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, who remained visibly absent from the national discourse even though the government ministers regularly warned of an imminent Indian attack on shocking Pakistana and inexcusable derression of management during a national security crisis.

Waqas stressed that if the false regime was really determined to fight terrorism, it would not only be based on kinetic action has failed to produce results for more than two decades. Instead, he underlined the need for a holistic approach and called for the immediate release of long -term funds in the region of the old Grave, as promised under the merger formula, in order to respond to the feeling of deepening of deprivation and to carry it up to the rest of the country.

The PTI CIS also criticized the global diplomatic isolation caused by weak and imposed leaders of the government. He noted that at a time when world leaders like Vladimir Putin call and prepare to be organized by Narendra Modi, not a single world leader is ready to call or meet Shehbaz Shariflearly reflecting the international rejection of the communities of a government which lacks legitimacy.

He urged the State to adopt a bold and proactive foreign policy to expose indiat malignant activities and aggression. Waqas stressed that Pakistan had to wake up from its strategic sleep and counter the provocations of Modi diets with unshakable clarity, courage and national unity.

