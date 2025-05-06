



Water from India rivers will now be used for the country's interests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday evening, speaking about the government's intention to limit the water flow to Pakistan in the midst of increasing tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. The PM Narendra Modi has declared that India would now use water which was once shared with Pakistan for its own interests (PMO) India water was going earlier; He will now be used for the interests of India and will be used for the country, said Prime Minister Modi without naming Pakistan during his speech in a conclave organized by ABP Network. Read also: India, Uk reach free trade deal, PM Modi calls it a historic milestone Bharat Ka Paani, Bharat Ke haq Mein Bahe Ga (India Water will run now for India), he said. The Declaration of the Modis PM comes in the context of the government taking measures to cut the water flow to Pakistan of the Baglihar dam on the Chenab river and preparations to reduce the streams of the Kishanganga project on the Jhelum. Read also: Kharge's big complaint on Pahalgam's attack: “PM Got Intel, canceled J & K Trip” India has interrupted the Six Decades of the Industry Water Treaty with Pakistan, already stretched by long -standing disputes, after terrorists have killed dozens of tourists in Kashmirs Pahalgam on April 22. Read also: Putin consists of Modi on Pahalgam's attack, promises “full support” to India in the fight against terrorism Since then, government representatives have declared earlier that the government had explored means to use river waters for the benefit of the Indians. The Industry Treaty, mediated by the World Bank, allocates water with six rivers, Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej between India and Pakistan. The Prime Minister also said that the government in the past 10 years has made several difficult decisions which were in the national interest but have not been implemented by previous governments due to a lack of political will. To make major decisions, to achieve our objectives, it is important that we put the interests of the country at the top … Unfortunately, for decades, the reflection process was otherwise, and the country has suffered a lot. There was a time when, before making a big decision, before taking a big step, we said what the world will think. For various reasons, such as the policy of voting banks, and Cetera, major reforms and major decisions have been suspended. No country can progress in this way, he said. The Prime Minister said that a country is advancing when decisions are only based on a single parameter – the nation first. Over the past decade, India has first followed this nation policy and today we see the results. Over the past 10 to 11 years, the government has made great decisions one after the other that had been suspended, he said. By affirming that democracy can deliver, he has reiterated in the last decade, 25 ranges of people have been withdrawn from poverty and the whole world has received the message that democracy can transmit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/indias-water-used-to-go-outside-itll-now-pm-modi-on-indus-waters-treaty-101746545333205.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

